Tenderfresh to open halal coffee shop in Clementi serving fried chicken, tze char, satay & more in Dec. 2020

More food options are going to be available to westsiders soon.

In collaboration with Kimly Coffeeshop, popular fried chicken chain Tenderfresh Group will be opening a coffee shop in Clementi.

Slated to open in mid-December 2020, Kedai Kopi (which means coffee shop in Malay) is set to offer halal dining options at a 5000 sq ft space which can seat up to 144 pax.

9 food stalls

The coffee shop will house nine food stalls including:

Tenderbest: Western fares including its signature fried and roasted spring chicken.

Mr Teh Tarik Group: Local Indian offerings like roti prata, nasi briyani and murtabak.

Local Indian offerings like roti prata, nasi briyani and murtabak. Istimewa Nasi Padang

Hawkerman Street Kitchen: Fusion hawker concept known for its halal Hokkien mee.

380 Nasi Lemak: In collaboration with Tenderfresh to come up with a nasi lemak menu from as low as S$3.50.

Mee Bagus: Serves noodle dishes including Mi Ayam (chicken noodle) and new creations like Volcano Ayam noodle.

Serves noodle dishes including Mi Ayam (chicken noodle) and new creations like Volcano Ayam noodle. Joy Satay

Banana Grill: Barbeque seafood and tze char menu

Kedai Kopi: Drink stall

Here's what the coffee shop is expected to look like:

Nice.

Address:

380 Clementi Ave 5, S120380

Opening in mid-December 2020

Top image from Tenderfresh's Facebook page.