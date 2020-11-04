Tenderfresh to open halal coffee shop in Clementi serving fried chicken, tze char, satay & more in Dec. 2020

More food options are going to be available to westsiders soon.
In collaboration with Kimly Coffeeshop, popular fried chicken chain Tenderfresh Group will be opening a coffee shop in Clementi.Slated to open in mid-December 2020, Kedai Kopi (which means coffee shop in Malay) is set to offer halal dining options at a 5000 sq ft space which can seat up to 144 pax.
9 food stalls
The coffee shop will house nine food stalls including:
- Tenderbest: Western fares including its signature fried and roasted spring chicken.
- Mr Teh Tarik Group: Local Indian offerings like roti prata, nasi briyani and murtabak.
- Istimewa Nasi Padang
- Hawkerman Street Kitchen: Fusion hawker concept known for its halal Hokkien mee.
- 380 Nasi Lemak: In collaboration with Tenderfresh to come up with a nasi lemak menu from as low as S$3.50.
- Mee Bagus: Serves noodle dishes including Mi Ayam (chicken noodle) and new creations like Volcano Ayam noodle.
- Joy Satay
- Banana Grill: Barbeque seafood and tze char menu
- Kedai Kopi: Drink stall
Here's what the coffee shop is expected to look like:
Nice.
Address:
380 Clementi Ave 5, S120380
Opening in mid-December 2020
