Fire breaks out at Marsiling HDB flat, 3 persons conveyed to hospital

Another fire was reported to have broken out in the wee hours of the morning on Sunday, May 15.

A Mothership reader shared a video of the blaze, which appeared to have happened at the upper floors of an HDB block at Marsiling Heights.

The Mothership reader shared that she had heard a "loud bang" prior to SCDF's arrival, and initially thought that her neighbours were fighting.

At least three Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) vehicles were later spotted arriving on the scene, according to the reader, who lives in the area.

The report follows a recent spate of fires that have broken out over the past few days.

This includes an incident that led to the death of three individuals in a Bedok North HDB flat on May 13, and another incident involving a Serangoon Central Drive coffee shop on May 14.

Three persons conveyed to hospital

In response to Mothership's queries, SCDF confirmed that it was alerted to a fire at Blk 180C Marsiling Road on May 15, at about 12am.

According to SCDF, the fire involved contents of a unit on the 29th floor.

SCDF extinguished the fire using a water jet.

Three persons were subsequently conveyed to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, SCDF added.

Top images via Mothership reader.