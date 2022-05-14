1 conveyed to hospital after fire at Serangoon coffee shop

A fire broke out at 261 Serangoon Central Drive earlier today (May 14).

A TikTok user living nearby shared a video of the incident.

The resident, named Shanice, said that she woke up to flames, smoke, and shouting at 1:30am.

A column of blazing fire was caught in the short clip.

"Honestly quite scary because it's super close to my unit," Shanice added.

SCDF alerted

In response to queries from Mothership, Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that they were alerted to a fire at 261 Serangoon Central Drive on May 14 at about 1:20am.

The fire involved the kitchen exhaust ducting (KED) of a coffee shop on the first floor of the block and was extinguished by SCDF using one water jet.

Before SCDF's arrival, about 20 people had already evacuated.

The block consists of residential units above the coffee shop.

SCDF conveyed one person to Singapore General Hospital for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

SCDF reminds the public, especially stallholders, about the prevention of KED fires with the following fire safety tips:

Top images via Shanice/TikTok and Google Maps.