Woman in NZ flies to S'pore & dresses up as GrabFood rider to surprise family for 1st Hari Raya reunion in 3 years

With Singapore's borders reopening and travel restrictions eased, we've been witnessing an increasing number of tearful -- and long overdue -- reunions.

A Mothership reader by the name of Shirin Kiff shared this heartwarming story of how her entire family has received the "most precious gift" of being able to celebrate Hari Raya together for the first time in three years.

Separated by distance

Kiff said that her parents lived and worked in Brunei from 2018 to 2021, and that she had relocated to New Zealand in 2020. As New Zealand wasn't on Singapore's VTL list, she wasn't able to fly home to celebrate Eid for the past two years.

Things changed this year and Kiff decided to fly home to surprise her family.

The surprise

Enlisting the help of her sister and brother-in-law, Kiff dressed up as a GrabFood delivery rider for the big homecoming.

Kiff's father answered the door and had "no idea" that it was her -- meanwhile, her mother immediately noticed that the rider looked very familiar and was heard shouting 'Wait!' in the video.

Soon after, Kiff's niece and nephew ran out of the apartment to see if it was their aunt who had come home, and enveloped her in a hug once they realised that they were right. Her mother, who looked visibly emotional, also came out to embrace Kiff.

She then jokingly called out her dad for wanting to "close the door on (her)".

In the videos, Kiff's mum could be heard telling everyone between happy sobs that she "already said this looks like" her daughter, and the rest of the family took turns to welcome the younger woman home.

Watch how the reunion unfolded:

More stories to warm the cockles of your heart

Follow and listen to our podcast here

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Top screenshots via Shirin Kiff