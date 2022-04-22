Back

No Covid-19 tests required for fully-vaccinated travellers entering S'pore from Apr. 26

Non-fully vaccinated children aged 12 and below will not be required to take a pre-departure test as well.

Karen Lui | April 22, 2022, 07:13 PM

On Apr. 22, the Ministry of Health (MOH) announced that fully vaccinated travellers entering Singapore via air or sea checkpoints will no longer need to take a pre-departure test from Apr. 26.

This means that fully vaccinated travellers will not be required to take any tests to enter Singapore, according to CNA.

Also applies to non-fully vaccinated children

Presently, fully vaccinated travellers arriving from these checkpoints are required to take a Covid-19 test two days prior to their departure.

Non-fully vaccinated children aged 12 and below will not be required to take a pre-departure test as well.

This new easing of restrictions follows the launch of the Vaccinated Travel Framework on Apr. 1, and the removal of the requirement for on-arrival tests.

Approval to enter Singapore

Fully vaccinated non-Malaysian Work Permit Holders also need not apply for entry approvals to enter Singapore from May 1.

Instead, they will be required to book a slot at a centre to undergo onboarding upon arrival.

This also includes non-Malaysian Work Permit Holders with an In-Principle Approval in construction, marine shipyard and process (CMP) sectors.

Presently, this group still has to receive entry approvals from the Ministry of Manpower (MOM).

Non-fully vaccinated travellers

The entry requirements for non-fully vaccinated travellers remain unchanged, MOH said.

Non-fully vaccinated travellers aged 13 and above must still:

  • Take a pre-departure test within two days before departure for Singapore;

  • Undergo a seven-day stay-home notice; and

  • Take a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test at the end of the notice

Non-fully vaccinated Long-Term Pass Holders (LTPHs) and Short-Term Visitors (STVs) aged 13 and above will not be allowed to enter Singapore.

However, LTPHs who are medically ineligible for vaccines, LTPHs and STVs with other valid entry approval such as for compassionate reasons, and LTPHs aged 13 to 17, are exceptions.

Unless they are medically ineligible for vaccines, all LTPHs aged 13 and above who are arriving from Jul. 1 will be required to be fully vaccinated to enter Singapore.

MOH explained that this is due to the increased availability of vaccines globally for those aged between 13 and 17.

Top image by Matt Seymour on Unsplash.

