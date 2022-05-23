Back

First look: 3-in-1 Daiso concept store opening in Jurong Point on May 25, 2022

This is Daiso's second concept store. The first opened in Ginza, Tokyo, in April.

Fasiha Nazren | Karen Lui | May 23, 2022, 09:32 PM

Events

World Vision Charity Movie Screening: Catch an award-winning film with your BFF

25 June 2022

Golden Village VivoCity

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Daiso will be opening a concept store at Jurong Point on May 25, 2022.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

This will be Daiso's 28th store in Singapore.

The concept store will include the name brand, a rebranded Threeppy, and Standard Products, a new brand line.

Here's how you can differentiate the three brands from one another, according to Daiso Singapore:

  • Daiso: Daily necessities

  • Standard Products: Minimalist and sustainable products

  • Threeppy: Products that are "lady-like, girlish, and adorable"

This will be the first concept store in Singapore and the second in the world.

The first global flagship store opened in Ginza, Tokyo, in April 2022.

Before we start, everything in the concept store follows the recently implemented multi-tiered pricing:

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Now that that's out of the way, here's a first look into the new concept store.

More than 50,000 products available

Located on the third floor of Jurong Point, Daiso is taking over what used to be the top floor of departmental store BHG.

The store boasts a floor space of 14,981 square feet, with more than 50,000 products available for purchase across the three different brands.

Upon entering the outlet, one will be greeted by rows and rows of Daiso products.

At first glance, it looks a lot like the 27 other Daiso outlets in Singapore.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Since you can find a Daiso in almost every neighbourhood in Singapore, we won't bore you with more details.

Moving on.

Standard Products

Move towards the left side of the outlet, and you'll see the cool and sleek-looking Standard Products sign.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

This is the first store outside Japan where the Standard Products line is offered.

The store boasts about 1,200 Standard Products items in-store and is set to launch 100 new items every month.

Here, you can find products like living room items, tableware, and fashion accessories.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

According to Daiso Singapore, Standard Products focuses on "environmentally-friendly product developments" and collaborations with Japan's domestic industries.

These knives, for example, are produced in collaboration with manufacturers in Seki City, Gifu Prefecture, which is known as the world's largest major production area for kitchen knives.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Other items at Standard Products are also designed with practicality in mind.

For example, this crockery has a flat base instead of the usual elevated base for space-saving reasons.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Threeppy

The rebranded Threeppy offers styles and designs that are more "feminine", in soft colours such as grey, pink, and mint.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

The new outlet will house about 800 Threeppy products in-store and is set to launch 200 new items every month.

Items here include trinkets, makeup brushes, tote bags and more.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Opening day promotion

On the store's grand opening day (May 25), shoppers who spend a minimum of S$30 in a single receipt can receive a free limited edition Daiso tote bag.

This promotion is limited to the first 3,000 redemptions from May 25 to 27.

Another thing that sets this Daiso apart from other outlets are the self-checkout counters:

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

"In the pipeline" to bring it online

Jurong Point can be a bit far, especially for those living in the East (West side, best side).

But here's some good news: You may get your hands on Threeppy and Standard Products items online soon.

During a media preview session on May 23, Director of Daiso Singapore Jun Tomioka said:

"We do plan to, of course, bring Threeppy and Standard Products online as well. We're in the process right now of making this happen because we want to start with the physical launch right now, [and] see how that goes. Based on that, make the next decision. But it's definitely in the pipeline. We are doing research to see how we can bring this to the next step."

Daiso concept store

Address: 1 Jurong West Central, Jurong Point, #03-37 JP1, Singapore 648886

Opening hours: 10am to 10pm, daily

Opening day: May 25, 2022

Read more

Wait! This is a new job ad. If you’re good at bossing people around leading a team and creating regional video content on lifestyle and pop culture, check this out?

Top photos by Fasiha Nazren.

S'pore dollar hits all-time high against M'sian ringgit

Dollar.

May 24, 2022, 12:10 AM

M'sia halting chicken exports: SFA urges consumers to be open to other meat options, buy only what they need

The agency also advised consumers to buy only what they need.

May 23, 2022, 10:47 PM

Growth of China as biggest trading partner with almost every Asian country is 'positive': PM Lee

It's far better that China is prospering and engaged in the region than other alternatives.

May 23, 2022, 09:52 PM

STB releases music video with Baby Shark & Merli to welcome family tourists to S’pore

The most ambitious crossover since Avengers: Endgame.

May 23, 2022, 09:50 PM

S'pore brothers have rival curry puff stalls one unit apart from each other at Hong Lim Market & Food Centre

Their father started selling puffs in 1952.

May 23, 2022, 09:13 PM

The Coconut Club to reopen at Beach Road on May 28

Nice.

May 23, 2022, 08:53 PM

M'sia to halt export of chickens from June 1 due to national shortage

Malaysia exports around 3.6 million whole chickens a month.

May 23, 2022, 08:34 PM

US willing to respond 'militarily' to defend Taiwan: Biden

The U.S. President was responding to a reporter's question.

May 23, 2022, 06:42 PM

Free Tiong Bahru Bakery croissants & cold brew coffee at Raffles City from May. 27 - Jun. 12, 2022

The freebies are given away at least twice a day, while stocks last.

May 23, 2022, 06:34 PM

'Thank you all for supporting me': Loh Kean Yew after getting SEA Games Silver medal

Press on 💪

May 23, 2022, 06:10 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.