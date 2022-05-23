First look: 3-in-1 Daiso concept store opening in Jurong Point on May 25, 2022

Daiso will be opening a concept store at Jurong Point on May 25, 2022.

This will be Daiso's 28th store in Singapore.

The concept store will include the name brand, a rebranded Threeppy, and Standard Products, a new brand line.

Here's how you can differentiate the three brands from one another, according to Daiso Singapore:

Daiso: Daily necessities

Standard Products: Minimalist and sustainable products

Threeppy: Products that are "lady-like, girlish, and adorable"

This will be the first concept store in Singapore and the second in the world.

The first global flagship store opened in Ginza, Tokyo, in April 2022.

Before we start, everything in the concept store follows the recently implemented multi-tiered pricing:

Now that that's out of the way, here's a first look into the new concept store.

More than 50,000 products available

Located on the third floor of Jurong Point, Daiso is taking over what used to be the top floor of departmental store BHG.

The store boasts a floor space of 14,981 square feet, with more than 50,000 products available for purchase across the three different brands.

Upon entering the outlet, one will be greeted by rows and rows of Daiso products.

At first glance, it looks a lot like the 27 other Daiso outlets in Singapore.

Since you can find a Daiso in almost every neighbourhood in Singapore, we won't bore you with more details.

Moving on.

Standard Products

Move towards the left side of the outlet, and you'll see the cool and sleek-looking Standard Products sign.

This is the first store outside Japan where the Standard Products line is offered.

The store boasts about 1,200 Standard Products items in-store and is set to launch 100 new items every month.

Here, you can find products like living room items, tableware, and fashion accessories.

According to Daiso Singapore, Standard Products focuses on "environmentally-friendly product developments" and collaborations with Japan's domestic industries.

These knives, for example, are produced in collaboration with manufacturers in Seki City, Gifu Prefecture, which is known as the world's largest major production area for kitchen knives.

Other items at Standard Products are also designed with practicality in mind.

For example, this crockery has a flat base instead of the usual elevated base for space-saving reasons.

Threeppy

The rebranded Threeppy offers styles and designs that are more "feminine", in soft colours such as grey, pink, and mint.

The new outlet will house about 800 Threeppy products in-store and is set to launch 200 new items every month.

Items here include trinkets, makeup brushes, tote bags and more.

Opening day promotion

On the store's grand opening day (May 25), shoppers who spend a minimum of S$30 in a single receipt can receive a free limited edition Daiso tote bag.

This promotion is limited to the first 3,000 redemptions from May 25 to 27.

Another thing that sets this Daiso apart from other outlets are the self-checkout counters:

"In the pipeline" to bring it online

Jurong Point can be a bit far, especially for those living in the East (West side, best side).

But here's some good news: You may get your hands on Threeppy and Standard Products items online soon.

During a media preview session on May 23, Director of Daiso Singapore Jun Tomioka said:

"We do plan to, of course, bring Threeppy and Standard Products online as well. We're in the process right now of making this happen because we want to start with the physical launch right now, [and] see how that goes. Based on that, make the next decision. But it's definitely in the pipeline. We are doing research to see how we can bring this to the next step."

Daiso concept store

Address: 1 Jurong West Central, Jurong Point, #03-37 JP1, Singapore 648886

Opening hours: 10am to 10pm, daily

Opening day: May 25, 2022

Top photos by Fasiha Nazren.