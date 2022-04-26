Daiso S’pore new prices start from S$2.14 up to $25.47

Daiso items are no longer going at S$2 in anticipation of the GST hike.

Adding on to that, items at Daiso Singapore will also be priced at different tiers.

The most expensive items can cost up to S$25.47 from May 1, even though 1,500 yen converts to about S$16.

The announcement of the new prices was made online yesterday (Apr. 25).

Here's a clearer picture of the change in prices:

Top image via Daiso Singapore Instagram and Tammy David/Google Maps