Back

Daiso S’pore new prices start from S$2.14 up to $25.47

Nooooooooo

Zhangxin Zheng | April 26, 2022, 12:36 PM

Events

World Vision Singapore 30 Hour Famine – Children of the Multiverse

27 May 2022 - 29 May 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Daiso items are no longer going at S$2 in anticipation of the GST hike.

Adding on to that, items at Daiso Singapore will also be priced at different tiers.

The most expensive items can cost up to S$25.47 from May 1, even though 1,500 yen converts to about S$16.

The announcement of the new prices was made online yesterday (Apr. 25).

Photo by Mothership.

Here's a clearer picture of the change in prices:

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via Daiso Singapore Instagram and Tammy David/Google Maps

‘Mobile column’ of at least 35 vans, trucks, & prime movers seen in Geylang Serai

Quite a vibe.

April 26, 2022, 12:45 PM

Project Ocean Therapy: Autistic youths & their caregivers bond over stand-up paddling

Keep paddling on.

April 26, 2022, 11:21 AM

Liverpool to take on Crystal Palace at S'pore National Stadium in July 2022

Allez allez allez.

April 26, 2022, 11:08 AM

300-400 people attend candlelight vigil at Hong Lim Park for M'sian drug traffickers on death row

Two Malaysian drug traffickers are expected to be hanged in Singapore within days.

April 26, 2022, 11:03 AM

Young woman seated on MRT train shoots TikTok video to accuse man of secretly filming her

She didn't have solid evidence but said her experience shouldn't be invalidated and she has gone to the police.

April 26, 2022, 04:48 AM

ComfortDelGro apologises for using 'Z' for CDG Zig app logo that resembles Russia's 'Z' on war tanks

Singaporeans finding meaning in things.

April 26, 2022, 02:34 AM

5 facts & anecdotes about Mediacorp actor Brandon Wong that will probably make you like him even more

He had cried earlier on the day of Star Awards 2022 when he won the Most Hated Villain award.

April 26, 2022, 01:12 AM

'Friends aged 50 & above, we are still like a dragon!': Zheng Ge Ping after winning 'All Time Favourite Artistes' award

10 'Top 10' awards in 12 years. Steady.

April 25, 2022, 07:49 PM

Director of 'Jiro Dreams of Sushi' shoots Maxwell Food Centre chicken rice war on iPhone 13 Pro

iPhones can be used to compose cinematic sequences convincingly.

April 25, 2022, 07:42 PM

S'pore's core-inflation rises to its highest in 10 years for March 2022

Headline inflation also increased for the same month.

April 25, 2022, 06:53 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.