Daiso S’pore new prices start from S$2.14 up to $25.47

Daiso items are no longer going at S$2 in anticipation of the GST hike.
Adding on to that, items at Daiso Singapore will also be priced at different tiers.
The most expensive items can cost up to S$25.47 from May 1, even though 1,500 yen converts to about S$16.
The announcement of the new prices was made online yesterday (Apr. 25).
Here's a clearer picture of the change in prices:
