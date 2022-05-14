Back

Cabinet reshuffle likely to take place in early June: PM Lee

Changes incoming.

Jane Zhang | May 14, 2022, 06:49 PM

The upcoming Cabinet reshuffle will likely occur in early June.

This was announced by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong to media in response to questions about updates on the Cabinet movements, The Straits Times (ST) reported.

Hopes to do it around early June

According to ST, PM Lee shared this information after the ASEAN-United States Special Summit in Washington D.C. on Friday (May 13, U.S. time).

He said that Cabinet changes were in progress and that he expected these changes would be announced after finishing his upcoming overseas trips.

He also said that he is working on the reshuffle but had to focus on his trips, ST added.

"But I am working at it and hope I shall be able to do it once I am done with my trips, which means early June."

PM Lee was in Washington D.C. from May 10 to May 14 for the ASEAN-U.S. Special Summit. He is scheduled to go to Tokyo to speak at the 27th International Conference on the Future of Asia on May 26 and 27.

The last Cabinet reshuffle took place on Apr. 23, 2021 and saw Lawrence Wong becoming Minister for Finance, Chan Chun Sing becoming Minister for Education, and Ong Ye Kung becoming Minister for Health.

The upcoming Cabinet reshuffle will likely result in Wong, who was recently announced to be the new leader of the 4G team and will likely be the next prime minister, becoming deputy prime minister, according to ST.

Recent Cabinet reshuffles:

