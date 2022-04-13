Back

2 Ramadan bazaars to start in Woodlands on Apr. 15 & 16

Bazaars galore.

Syahindah Ishak | April 13, 2022, 01:49 PM

North siders, rejoice.

Two Ramadan bazaars will launch in Woodlands this coming long weekend holiday.

Next to Woodlands MRT Station

The first will be located next to Woodlands MRT Station.

BazaRia Marsiling will operate from 10am to 10pm from Apr. 15 to May 2.

This announcement was made by Zaqy Mohamad, Member of Parliament of Marsiling–Yew Tee GRC, in a Facebook post.

According to Zaqy, the official launch of the bazaar will happen on Apr. 16 at 5pm.

It will be hosted by local DJ Hafeez Glamour.

Patrons can also expect "an array of exciting programmes" with performances from local singers Hetty Sarlene and Fuad Rahman.

Behind Admiralty MRT Station

The second bazaar, Bazar Untuk Rayat (Bazaar for The People), will be located at Woodlands Sports Pavillion.

It will operate from 10am to 10pm from Apr. 16 to May 1.

Patrons can expect a variety of food and snacks, including the famous Ramly Burger.

Return of bazaars and pasar malam this year

With the relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions in Singapore, Ramadan bazaars are finally able to return to business.

The Geylang Ramadan bazaars recently made a comeback after a two-year hiatus, with plans for more stalls to be included soon.

Besides these bazaars, Singaporeans can also expect to see more pasar malams across the island.

