Pasar malam is healing: Ang Mo Kio pasar malam opens on Apr. 9 after 2 years

The Ang Mo Kio pasar malam has finally opened on Saturday (Apr. 9) after two years following the relaxation of some Covid-19 restrictions in Singapore.

Located at Ang Mo Kio central, the night market will be open till Apr. 24.

Crowds had yet to gather when Mothership went down to visit the day before, although more people are expected on the opening day itself.

Some people were spotted browsing casually through the goods that were on display.

The usual stalls that sell all kinds of knickknacks, like handphone cases, as well as cookware like sieves, spatulas, graters and large mixing bowls, are making a comeback.

True to a typical pasar malam form, where you can an array of stuff that you never thought you needed, there are even furniture for sale.

Food stalls

There are five food stalls operating.

They sell sweet potato balls, sugarcane juice, Ramly burgers, kebab, and snacks, such as chicken wings, sausages, siew mai and muah chee.

Most stalls had yet to open before Saturday, however. The owners, perhaps making use of the small window of time they had before the pasar malam officially opens, were seen busy prepping their food.

Stall owners Mothership spoke to appeared to be glad to be finally back in business, although they were uncertain about how well sales can get.

The owner of the snack stall, a 70-year-old man surnamed Toh, said he was extremely happy to be back after two years.

However, he said he did not dare think about the actual business on the opening day as he was afraid there will not be that huge of a crowd.

Nevertheless, he expressed his optimism that as long as there are people who come by, he would be happy with whatever amount of business he gets.

All images by Janelle Pang