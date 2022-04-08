Back

Geylang Serai Ramadan Bazaar to add 30 more stalls from Apr. 14, 2022

75% bigger.

Mandy How | April 08, 2022, 06:08 PM

The 2022 Geylang Serai Ramadan Bazaar will soon be getting bigger, Minister of State for Home Affairs and National Development Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim announced on Apr. 5.

The current layout sees 40 stalls spread across two zones, Zone 1 and Zone 2.

With the expansion, more stalls will open along the stretch between Wisma Geylang Serai and Tanjong Katong Complex.

A total of 30 stalls will be added from Apr. 14, according to Today.

These new stalls are separated into new zones, Zone 3 and Zone 4.

They will run till May 2, which is the last day of the bazaar.

Zone 3 comprises 10 retail stalls, and is situated next Tanjong Katong Complex's open-air car park along a pathway, Today reported.

Zone 4 consists of 10 food stalls and 10 retail stalls, and can be found at the field beside Tanjong Katong Complex.

Screenshot via Google Maps Streetview

Faishal said that response to the bazaar so far has been "very positive."

"In view of the relaxed SMMs, there is now an opportunity to optimise this space and improve the connectivity within the Geylang Serai precinct with more stalls to offer greater variety of food as well as a wide choice of festive essentials," he added.

While a stall holder previously told Mothership that rent for F&B vendors ranged from S$18,000 - S$25,000, organiser Wisma Geylang Serai (WSG) revealed the figure to be between S$15,000 and S$21,000.

Mothership has reached out to WSG for more information.

Top image via Mothership

