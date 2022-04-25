People in S'pore bid farewell to TraceTogether otter, will be seeing it less often from April 26

People in Singapore are feeling lowkey sad as they bid farewell to the otter in the TraceTogether app, given that they will be seeing it less often soon.

TraceTogether app and token to be scrapped

This is so as it was announced that most venues in Singapore will no longer require checking in using the TraceTogether application or token from Tuesday, April 26, 2022, as the country turns a corner in its fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

In other words, most places here will not differentiate between people who are vaccinated and those who are not, except for higher-risk settings, such as larger events with more than 500 participants at any one time, food and beverage (F&B) outlets, and nightlife establishments with dancing.

Part of millions of people's lives

The otter swimming across the screen on mobile phones have become a part of millions of people's lives in less than half a year, after it was introduced in November 2021.

The otter, with its round, cherubic face, was added as a new element in the updated TraceTogether app then.

Most people have been seeing the otter on their mobile phone screens multiple times a day whenever they are out and about.

Realisation otter will be seen less often

On Friday, April 22, shortly after it was announced that the TraceTogether app and token will be scrapped almost entirely, Class 95FM deejays, Muttons In The Morning, shared a screen shot of the otter, with the caption: "lowkey gonna miss this fella 😢"

The post elicited strong reactions and it was shared and commented on by thousands who suddenly realised who they will miss.

Reactions

Commenters were almost unanimous in their reactions -- they mostly felt that the otter will be missed, even though the reason the otter will be seen less is a positive development.

One commenter said the otter must be recycled for another purpose, probably in another app or some other collateral created by the government in the future.

Another commenter, who despite completely misrecognising the animal by calling it a "bear", still said it will be missed:

Another said it was the best design since the "courtesy lion", also known as the "quitter lion".

Background on TraceTogether otter

The TraceTogether otter's job was to make the lives of those checking in, as well as those checking on those people checking in, easier.

A smiling otter swimming leisurely across the teal-coloured SafeEntry check-in pass on the screen of the TraceTogether app meant that the person was eligible to enter a venue.

The moving otter is to help differentiate a real check-in from a screen shot that would otherwise show a static screen.

Checking in with SafeEntry first became mandatory on May 12, 2020.

The TraceTogether otter improved on the process of checking in.

Before the otter showed up, people had to flash their vaccination certificate before toggling to the check-in page -- a two-step process that wasted time and effort on the part of those checking in and those conducting the checks.

For those who are unvaccinated, the page will be in white, instead of teal.

The green and white passes only show when someone checks in using the SafeEntry QR code.

Who created the TraceTogether otter?

Joycelyn Chua, 30, is the Government Technology Agency (GovTech) designer responsible for the otter.

The "tt" letters in otter allowed it to beat out the Merlion as the first choice animal to grace the screen, given that TraceTogether is often shortened to "TT".

Chua said she had intended the otter to dance across the page, but such a design was a bit too difficult to pull off technically after discussing with her team.

The otter ended up kicking its legs instead as it laid on its back.

The TraceTogether team comprises about 20 people.

What happens from April 26?

The Covid-19 Multi-Ministry Taskforce said on April 22 that most venue owners can deactivate their SafeEntry operations, and the use of TraceTogether will be stepped down as a contact tracing tool.

Vaccination-differentiated safe management measures still apply at restaurants, coffee shops and hawker centres, but there will be no SafeEntry check-ins, but spot checks will be conducted on diners.

Getting rid of check-ins will reduce costs of operation.

However, the public is still urged to continue to keep their token or the app in their phone in case there is a need to reactivate them again.

Retaining TraceTogether in token or app form can facilitate entry into certain places, such as if one visits an entertainment venue or wedding dinner where VDS applies.

Top image via Government Technology Agency (GovTech)