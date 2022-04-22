Back

S'pore scraps TraceTogether from most places starting April 26, 2022

No more HRNs too.

Zi Shan Kow | April 22, 2022, 07:21 PM

TraceTogether will no longer be required in most places in Singapore from Apr. 26, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung announced at a Covid-19 Multi-Ministry Taskforce virtual press conference on Apr. 22.

No longer required in most places

From Apr. 26, vaccination-differentiated safe management measures (VDS) will be removed from all venues except for several higher risk settings.

These include larger events with more than 500 participants at any one time, nightlife establishments with dancing, as well as food and beverage outlets, reported The Straits Times.

SafeEntry check-ins at these large events and nightlife establishments will still be required to verify the vaccination and test status of the participants as these are potential super-spreader events.

Random spot-checks in eateries

VDS will still apply for restaurants, coffee shops and hawker centres, reported CNA.

However, patrons do not need to do SafeEntry check-ins.

Random spot-checks will be done by service staff and enforcement officers.

“The onus is on the patrons and customers to ensure that they are fully vaccinated before dining in F&B establishment,” said Ong.

No more HRNs

Ong also said the Health Risk Notices (HRN) will cease to be issued and the government will be stepping down TT as a contact tracing tool.

He still urged people to continue to keep their token or the app in their phone in case there is a need to reactivate them again.

MOH also said that generated TT or SafeEntry data may continue to be used by police officers and law enforcement officers for criminal investigations and proceedings in respect of serious offences.

Top image via ZKang123/Wikipedia.

