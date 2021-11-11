Back

TraceTogether app update has animated otter & green background for faster verification

Cute!

Joshua Lee | November 11, 2021, 12:24 PM

If you're a user of the TraceTogether app, it is likely that you would have faced some degree of frustration lately at the slow queues at mall entrances.

A new update to the TraceTogether app might just be the balm to soothe your aggrieved soul.

Version 2.11 of the TraceTogether app's SafeEntry check in pass comes with either a green or white background to facilitate quicker SafeEntry check-ins at venues.

What the green pass means

A green background indicates that:

  • Your app home screen does not show "Test status: Not cleared", and;

  • Your app home screen shows a green vaccination status and/or "Test status: Cleared" status.

Example of a green pass.

The green pass also comes with two new icons:

  1. A syringe icon to indicate if you have met the vaccination requirements

  2. A memo icon to indicate your test status

There is also a new animated otter for venue staff to verify if they're viewing a screenshot.

What the white pass means

First off, having a white background does not necessarily mean that you are unvaccinated.

You will see a white pass by default if you did a group check-in. According to GovTech, this is due to privacy and security reasons.

Example of a group-check in white pass.

If you are checking in alone and your SafeEntry pass is white, then it means either one of two things:

  • Your app home screen shows "Test status: Not cleared", or

  • You’re not vaccinated and don’t have a cleared test status.

Example of a single-person check in white pass.

At places without Vaccination/Test status checks, users can enter regardless of their green or white pass. 

The green and white passes only apply to check-in passes. There is no differentiation in check-out passes. 

The TraceTogether app can be updated on the Google Play Store and the App Store.

All images via TraceTogether. 

