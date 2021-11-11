TraceTogether app update has animated otter & green background for faster verification

If you're a user of the TraceTogether app, it is likely that you would have faced some degree of frustration lately at the slow queues at mall entrances.

A new update to the TraceTogether app might just be the balm to soothe your aggrieved soul.

Version 2.11 of the TraceTogether app's SafeEntry check in pass comes with either a green or white background to facilitate quicker SafeEntry check-ins at venues.

What the green pass means

A green background indicates that:

Your app home screen does not show "Test status: Not cleared", and;

Your app home screen shows a green vaccination status and/or "Test status: Cleared" status.

The green pass also comes with two new icons:

A syringe icon to indicate if you have met the vaccination requirements A memo icon to indicate your test status

There is also a new animated otter for venue staff to verify if they're viewing a screenshot.

What the white pass means

First off, having a white background does not necessarily mean that you are unvaccinated.

You will see a white pass by default if you did a group check-in. According to GovTech, this is due to privacy and security reasons.

If you are checking in alone and your SafeEntry pass is white, then it means either one of two things:

Your app home screen shows "Test status: Not cleared", or

You’re not vaccinated and don’t have a cleared test status.

At places without Vaccination/Test status checks, users can enter regardless of their green or white pass.

The green and white passes only apply to check-in passes. There is no differentiation in check-out passes.

The TraceTogether app can be updated on the Google Play Store and the App Store.

All images via TraceTogether.