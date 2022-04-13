Takagi Ramen launching chilli crab matcha macchiato drink made with 'real chilli crab sauce'

In what everybody thought was an April Fool's joke, homegrown brand Takagi Ramen announced that they have come up with the "world's first gastronomical new macchiato drink" on April 1.

An actual thing

However, the brand has confirmed that it is by no means a prank, and that they will be launching the chilli crab macchiato drink made from "real chilli crab sauce" on April 15.

The product was born only after "many rounds of experiments in getting the right flavour," which led them to discover the "right blend" (if there is such a thing) between spicy chilli crab sauce and matcha, Takagi Ramen said.

Priced at S$5.90 each, customers can choose to top their drink off with either fresh coconut juice or fresh milk.

Yes, you read that right. Matcha, fresh milk, and chilli crab sauce. Hello toilet.

Takagi Ramen claims that the concoction is the "perfect combination of savoury notes with a tinge of sweet clean palette", and that the taste is the "right balance between a little spice, with a sweet and refreshing finish".

For those who actually want to finish their drink aren't as adventurous, there's also the much tamer milk foam macchiato (S$5.90).

This isn't the first time that Takagi has included chilli crab in its food, as they've previously launched a chilli crab ramen and chilli crab sauce ebi fry.

You can try their chilli crab macchiato drink at any of their outlets from April 15:

51 Ang Mo Kio Ave 3 #01-01C, Singapore 569922

6 Woodlands Square #01-04, Singapore 737737

Blk 492 Jurong West St 41 #01-74, Singapore 640492

3 Simei Street 6 #01-31 Singapore, 528833

1 Pasir Ris Close #02-316, Singapore 519599

1 Fusionopolis Way #B1-12, Singapore 138632

Blk 101 Yishun Ave 5 #01-27, Singapore 760101

