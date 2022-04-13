Back

Takagi Ramen launching chilli crab matcha macchiato drink made with 'real chilli crab sauce'

Should have stayed an April Fool's joke.

Lee Wei Lin | April 13, 2022, 06:07 PM

Events

Care Corner Together We RISE - An Evening of Appreciation

06 May 2022 - 06 May 2022

Orchard Hotel Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

In what everybody thought was an April Fool's joke, homegrown brand Takagi Ramen announced that they have come up with the "world's first gastronomical new macchiato drink" on April 1.

Image via Takagi Ramen

An actual thing

However, the brand has confirmed that it is by no means a prank, and that they will be launching the chilli crab macchiato drink made from "real chilli crab sauce" on April 15.

The product was born only after "many rounds of experiments in getting the right flavour," which led them to discover the "right blend" (if there is such a thing) between spicy chilli crab sauce and matcha, Takagi Ramen said.

Image via Takagi Ramen

Image via Takagi Ramen

Image via Takagi Ramen

Priced at S$5.90 each, customers can choose to top their drink off with either fresh coconut juice or fresh milk.

Yes, you read that right. Matcha, fresh milk, and chilli crab sauce. Hello toilet.

Image via Takagi Ramen

Takagi Ramen claims that the concoction is the "perfect combination of savoury notes with a tinge of sweet clean palette", and that the taste is the "right balance between a little spice, with a sweet and refreshing finish".

For those who actually want to finish their drink aren't as adventurous, there's also the much tamer milk foam macchiato (S$5.90).

This isn't the first time that Takagi has included chilli crab in its food, as they've previously launched a chilli crab ramen and chilli crab sauce ebi fry.

You can try their chilli crab macchiato drink at any of their outlets from April 15:

  • 51 Ang Mo Kio Ave 3 #01-01C, Singapore 569922

  • 6 Woodlands Square #01-04, Singapore 737737

  • Blk 492 Jurong West St 41 #01-74, Singapore 640492

  • 3 Simei Street 6 #01-31 Singapore, 528833

  • 1 Pasir Ris Close #02-316, Singapore 519599

  • 1 Fusionopolis Way #B1-12, Singapore 138632

  • Blk 101 Yishun Ave 5 #01-27, Singapore 760101

More questionable food combinations

Wait! This is a new job ad. If you’re good at bossing people around leading a team and creating regional video content on lifestyle and pop culture, check this out?

Top image by Takagi Ramen.

Drone flown illegally by S'pore man prevented 2 RSAF aircraft from landing

The drone endangered the lives of four RSAF personnel who were in the aircraft.

April 13, 2022, 06:12 PM

#CouponMania: how to play this game & win prizes like a Nintendo Switch, Airpods Pro & more

Sqkii clean, Sqkii wins.

April 13, 2022, 05:56 PM

NParks aware of Grey crowned crane that almost escaped from home in Caldecott

The bird has caught the attention of the authorities.

April 13, 2022, 05:09 PM

Simu Liu thanks ex-boss for firing him 10 years ago, struggled with credit card debt before big Hollywood break

'The best thing that ever happened to me,' the Marvel actor said.

April 13, 2022, 05:00 PM

Yishun cai png stall offers up to 2 free bowls of porridge to seniors, no questions asked

Giving back to the community.

April 13, 2022, 04:36 PM

PM Lee: S'pore govt 'did not get every call right' in addressing Covid-19 but key is to keep learning

The prime minister spoke at length on the decisions the government faced throughout the pandemic.

April 13, 2022, 04:08 PM

3 family-friendly KTV outlets in JB Mount Austin, rates from S$4 per session

If you literally can't wait for April 19.

April 13, 2022, 03:55 PM

Over 160 fashion & lifestyle brands at Boutique Fairs S'pore from Apr. 22 - 24, 2022

Time to shop.

April 13, 2022, 03:42 PM

Plastic chair Lewis Hamilton sat on at KL Petronas petrol station sells for RM2,889

How to flip things and make S$927.

April 13, 2022, 03:35 PM

Some SCDF frontliners & enforcement officers to wear body cameras

In the long term, BWCs can even livestream footage to SCDF’s Operations Centre.

April 13, 2022, 03:21 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.