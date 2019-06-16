fbpx

Back
﻿

Takagi Ramen offering Salted Egg & Chilli Crab Ramen from S$10.90 nett

From stirring nationalistic tensions to feeding people ramen.

Joshua Lee | June 15, 11:10 am

Events

Assisi Fun Day

16 June 2019, 10am-430pm

SJI International School

Upsurge

If you like your ramen with a local twist, this is for you.

Takagi Ramen has brought back its Chilli Crab and Salted Egg Crab Ramen on June 1, 2019.

Both are essentially traditional Hakata ramen with a Hokkaido soft-shell crab.

The Chill Crab (S$10.90) version has a tangy and spicy chilli crab sauce, while the Salted Egg (S$12.90) one has a creamy “Singapore-style” salted egg sauce.

Both ramen are served with roasted nori seaweed, spring onions, a lava egg, as well as a side bowl of tonkotsu (pork bone) soup.

Salted Egg Ramen. Via Takagi Ramen/Facebook.
Chilli Crab Ramen. Via Takagi Ramen/Facebook.

If you can’t get enough of the chilli crab and salted egg yolk sauces, you can also get them on breaded prawns and gyoza respectively:

Via Takagi Ramen/Facebook.

Started by founders of The Real Singapore

Takagi Ramen was started by husband-and-wife duo Yang Kaiheng and Ai Takagi.

If their names sound familiar, that’s because both were behind the seditious socio-political site, The Real Singapore, which is now defunct.

Almost Famous: The real story of The Real Singapore

In 2016, Takagi was convicted of four charges of sedition, out of seven, with one more of failing to produce evidence to a police officer. She was sentenced to 10 months in jail. 

Her husband, Yang, was convicted of six sedition charges and was handed an eight-month jail term in the same year.

The Real S’pore founders submit Japanese menu proposal to Changi Prison after recent stay there

Takagi Ramen was started by Takagi and Yang in 2015 after their site was shut down.

If you would like to try out their Chilli Crab or Salted Egg Crab Ramen, you can visit any of their outlets below:

  • 1 Pasir Ris Close, #02-316, Downtown East E!Avenue, Singapore 519599 (map)
  • 51 Ang Mo Kio Ave 3, #01-01C, Singapore 569922 (map)
  • 23 Prince George’s Park, Stall 3, Singapore 118422 (map)
  • 498 Jurong West Street 41, #01-452, Singapore 640498 (map)

Top images via Takagi Ramen/Facebook.

About Joshua Lee

Josh has found the perfect Nasi Padang combination. Ask him about it.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

DPM Heng Swee Keat says 4G leaders will partner S'poreans in new ways

Heng said that the 4G team will shift from a government that works for S'poreans to a government that works with them.

June 15, 10:39 am

Super popular video of insane Gyro Drop thrill ride in Seoul is actually fake

Yay or nay.

June 15, 02:44 am

4 women arrested after catfight at Balestier bak kut teh shop

No chill.

June 15, 02:18 am

Rainy weather to continue in S'pore in 2nd half of June 2019

Yay.

June 15, 01:48 am

MAS to issue 2 million more bicentennial S$20 notes between Oct. & Nov. 2019

Now there are four million pieces in circulation.

June 15, 12:37 am

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close