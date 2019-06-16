Takagi Ramen offering Salted Egg & Chilli Crab Ramen from S$10.90 nett

If you like your ramen with a local twist, this is for you.

Advertisement

Takagi Ramen has brought back its Chilli Crab and Salted Egg Crab Ramen on June 1, 2019.

Both are essentially traditional Hakata ramen with a Hokkaido soft-shell crab.

The Chill Crab (S$10.90) version has a tangy and spicy chilli crab sauce, while the Salted Egg (S$12.90) one has a creamy “Singapore-style” salted egg sauce.

Both ramen are served with roasted nori seaweed, spring onions, a lava egg, as well as a side bowl of tonkotsu (pork bone) soup.

If you can’t get enough of the chilli crab and salted egg yolk sauces, you can also get them on breaded prawns and gyoza respectively:

Advertisement

Started by founders of The Real Singapore

Takagi Ramen was started by husband-and-wife duo Yang Kaiheng and Ai Takagi.

If their names sound familiar, that’s because both were behind the seditious socio-political site, The Real Singapore, which is now defunct.

In 2016, Takagi was convicted of four charges of sedition, out of seven, with one more of failing to produce evidence to a police officer. She was sentenced to 10 months in jail.

Her husband, Yang, was convicted of six sedition charges and was handed an eight-month jail term in the same year.

Takagi Ramen was started by Takagi and Yang in 2015 after their site was shut down.

If you would like to try out their Chilli Crab or Salted Egg Crab Ramen, you can visit any of their outlets below:

1 Pasir Ris Close, #02-316, Downtown East E!Avenue, Singapore 519599 (map)

51 Ang Mo Kio Ave 3, #01-01C, Singapore 569922 (map)

23 Prince George’s Park, Stall 3, Singapore 118422 (map)

498 Jurong West Street 41, #01-452, Singapore 640498 (map)

Advertisement

Top images via Takagi Ramen/Facebook.