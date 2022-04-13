Back

Simu Liu thanks ex-boss for firing him 10 years ago, struggled with credit card debt before big Hollywood break

'The best thing that ever happened to me,' the Marvel actor said.

Karen Lui | April 13, 2022, 05:00 PM

Getting fired from your job can potentially be one of the most devastating moments of your life.

But for Shang-Chi star Simu Liu, losing his accounting job 10 years ago was "the best thing that ever happened " to him.

Believed his life was over

On Apr. 12, the 32-year-old shared a lengthy Facebook post, commemorating a key milestone in his life—getting fired from his position at Deloitte Toronto exactly 10 years ago.

The Canadian actor revealed more details about the unpleasant experience.

"I was [led] into my managing partner’s office at Deloitte and told that they were terminating my employment effective immediately. A lady from HR and a security guard escorted me back onto the floor in front of the entire open concept office. It was so quiet you could hear a pin drop. Nobody moved, offered a whisper of encouragement or even looked in my direction. I fought back tears of humiliation, grabbed my things, and never looked back."

Liu had believed that his life was over, and he had "wasted countless time and money" that his family had invested in him.

He added that his years of schooling, gifted programs, and trying to live up to his parents' expectations "all came crashing down in an instant".

10 years and life savings

Hence, the actor becomes "really funny and introspective" on April 12 each year, but even more so on this 10th year anniversary.

Referencing author Malcolm Gladwell’s rule of requiring 10 years or 10,000 hours to achieve mastery of complex skills, Liu said the prediction was "on point" after his "incredible journey" thus far.

He spent four of those years running around like a "headless chicken", trying to figure out how to break into the industry, struggling with credit card debt, and taking any job he could.

Among the many jobs the actor took to make ends meet back then, one of them was his stint as a stock image model, which he had previously talked about.

Another three years and his precious life savings were dedicated to trying to break into Hollywood.

"Something many would call a pipe dream," he added.

His efforts only began to bear fruit in the past three years, and he acknowledged that luck played a "substantial role" in his successes.

However, Liu expressed confidence that he'd still find purpose and meaning in the pursuit of success on his own terms even if he was not cast in "two life-changing roles".

Liu's most prominent roles to date are Jung in television series "Kim's Convenience" and the titular hero in Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU)'s "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings".

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Simu Liu (刘思慕) (@simuliu)

He emphasised the importance of his own definition and vision instead of his parents', adding that no amount of money is worth compromising that, and encouraged people to pursue their individual dreams against all odds.

At the end, Liu thanked Deloitte Toronto for firing him, as he would never have the courage to quit his job:

"You destroyed a life that I was building for someone else, so that I could finally begin to build a life for me."

Liu also shared the long post on his Twitter page, remarking that it was "the best thing that ever happened to" him.

Mandarin in "Moon Knight"

Recently, the actor also weighed in on the incomprehensible Mandarin that was spoken on superhero television series, "Moon Knight".

You can find out more about the issue here.

Top photo via @simuliu on Instagram and @shangswilson on Twitter.

