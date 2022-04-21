Back

Police investigating case of Bukit Batok clinic staff who kicked stroller after dispute with customer

It is not known who made the police reports.

Low Jia Ying | April 21, 2022, 05:14 PM

The police are investigating the case of a Bukit Batok clinic staff member who was captured on video kicking a stroller after getting into a dispute with a customer.

The police have confirmed that reports about this incident have been lodged and that investigations are ongoing, according to Today.

It is not known who lodged the police reports.

Police now involved

The police's involvement in this case is the latest development following a fiery dispute that took place at the Everhealth Family Clinic & Surgery in Bukit Batok.

In a TikTok video uploaded on Apr. 18, a female staff from the clinic was seen kicking a stroller in a fit of rage.

The customer and the staff member were captured shouting at each other, amid pleas from the customer's son for the two women to stop fighting.

CCTV footage from inside the clinic showed more of what had happened before the altercation outside the clinic.

The customer could be seen flipping an item in the staff's direction and shoving more things off the receptionist's table onto the floor.

Staff put on leave of absence

After videos of the incident went viral online, the clinic received a slew of one-star reviews on Google.

The clinic also released a statement apologising for causing "public alarm" over the incident.

It then released another statement on Apr. 20 that it has reprimanded the staff member involved and placed her on a leave of absence.

Top photos via @jenny_lethu/TikTok and Wake Up, Singapore/Facebook.

