Bukit Batok clinic staff 'reprimanded' & put on leave of absence after dispute with customer

Video clips showing the dispute were circulated on Apr. 18.

Nigel Chua | April 20, 2022, 11:52 AM

A clinic employee who got into an altercation with a customer has been reprimanded, and placed on leave of absence, said the clinic.

The Everhealth Family Clinic & Surgery in Bukit Batok announced this in a Facebook post made in the evening on Tue. (Apr. 19).

The incident

The incident came to light after video clips were circulated on various social media platforms on Apr. 18.

The clinic staff was caught on camera kicking a stroller during an argument with the customer while a young boy tried to mediate outside the clinic's door.

CCTV footage — apparently showing what transpired just before — showed the customer flipping an item in the staff's direction and shoving things off the clinic's reception counter.

Aftermath

The clinic received a slew of one-star reviews in the aftermath of the incident.

It then published a Facebook post on Apr. 18, asking for "some time to look into the matter with the parties concerned," and asked for understanding.

The clinic also apologised for "causing public alarm".

Statement on Apr. 20

Here's the clinic's latest statement in full:

"We’ve reprimanded our staff for her actions and have since placed her on leave of absence. We apologize for the stress caused yesterday to the mother and child."

Top image via SGVirality on Facebook and @llllllllllllllll11111i on TikTok

