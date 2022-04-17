Long queues at JB customs in the afternoon as long weekend ends

Travellers returning from Malaysia to Singapore after the long weekend formed long snaking queues at Johor Bahru customs on Apr. 17.

Long weekend crowd

This comes as no surprise, considering that a similar scene was seen on Good Friday on Apr. 15, but instead in a reverse scenario, where travellers queued to leave from Singapore to Malaysia to spend the long weekend.

In fact, Singapore's Immigration and Checkpoints Authority released a statement on Apr. 13, in anticipation of the crowds on Apr. 14 and advised travellers to factor in additional time for immigration clearance.

Queues started as early as 12pm

Numerous photos of the similar scenes – long lines extending out of Sultan Iskandar Building, or CIQ Building, where Johor Bahru customs is located, and throngs of people awaiting their turn to return to Singapore – have been shared on Facebook.

Based on the posts, queues started forming from as early as 12pm on Apr. 17.

Here are some posts from the Facebook group Malaysia-Singapore Border Crossers(MSBC) 马新过境者.

Even after four hours at 4pm, the queue showed no signs of relenting.

Upon closer inspection, the line consisted of people queueing in two opposite directions as the queue stopped and u-turned after a certain point.

A few of the travellers were spotted with luggage in tow.

While there were plenty of people, the queue was constantly moving quickly and smoothly through immigration, according to several commenters and based on videos on the ground on Facebook.

By around 5:30pm, there was hardly anyone outside CIQ Building, and the queue had dissipated, a stark contrast to the scene just 1.5 hours ago.

There were still lines inside CIQ Building.

Numerous lines can be seen extending outwards from immigration clearance counters.

By 7pm, these crowds were nowhere to be seen save for a handful of travellers leisurely making their way through customs.

Cars returning via Woodlands causeway

Woodlands causeway was also looking a little busy at 6.30pm, and cars had to wait around 25 to 35 minutes to reach Singapore.

It's slightly better now though.

Related stories

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image by Vic Devilz and Azham Afzanizam Hamzah from Facebook