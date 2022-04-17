Back

Long queues at JB customs in the afternoon as long weekend ends

Back to the grind.

Fiona Tan | April 17, 2022, 08:37 PM

Events

Care Corner Together We RISE - An Evening of Appreciation

06 May 2022 - 06 May 2022

Orchard Hotel Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Travellers returning from Malaysia to Singapore after the long weekend formed long snaking queues at Johor Bahru customs on Apr. 17.

Long weekend crowd

This comes as no surprise, considering that a similar scene was seen on Good Friday on Apr. 15, but instead in a reverse scenario, where travellers queued to leave from Singapore to Malaysia to spend the long weekend.

In fact, Singapore's Immigration and Checkpoints Authority released a statement on Apr. 13, in anticipation of the crowds on Apr. 14 and advised travellers to factor in additional time for immigration clearance.

Queues started as early as 12pm

Numerous photos of the similar scenes – long lines extending out of Sultan Iskandar Building, or CIQ Building, where Johor Bahru customs is located, and throngs of people awaiting their turn to return to Singapore – have been shared on Facebook.

Based on the posts, queues started forming from as early as 12pm on Apr. 17.

Here are some posts from the Facebook group Malaysia-Singapore Border Crossers(MSBC) 马新过境者.

Image screenshot from Malaysia-Singapore Border Crossers(MSBC) 马新过境者/Facebook.

Image screenshot from Malaysia-Singapore Border Crossers(MSBC) 马新过境者/Facebook.

Even after four hours at 4pm, the queue showed no signs of relenting.

Image screenshot from Malaysia-Singapore Border Crossers(MSBC) 马新过境者/Facebook.

Image screenshot from Malaysia-Singapore Border Crossers(MSBC) 马新过境者/Facebook.

Upon closer inspection, the line consisted of people queueing in two opposite directions as the queue stopped and u-turned after a certain point.

A few of the travellers were spotted with luggage in tow.

Image from Maverick Shaw/Facebook.
While there were plenty of people, the queue was constantly moving quickly and smoothly through immigration, according to several commenters and based on videos on the ground on Facebook.

By around 5:30pm, there was hardly anyone outside CIQ Building, and the queue had dissipated, a stark contrast to the scene just 1.5 hours ago.

Image screenshot from Malaysia-Singapore Border Crossers(MSBC) 马新过境者/Facebook.

There were still lines inside CIQ Building.

Numerous lines can be seen extending outwards from immigration clearance counters.

Image from Wei Ern/Facebook.

By 7pm, these crowds were nowhere to be seen save for a handful of travellers leisurely making their way through customs.

Cars returning via Woodlands causeway

Woodlands causeway was also looking a little busy at 6.30pm, and cars had to wait around 25 to 35 minutes to reach Singapore.

Screenshot from Checkpoint.sg

It's slightly better now though.

Image from Checkpoint.sg

Related stories

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image by Vic Devilz and Azham Afzanizam Hamzah from Facebook

US beachgoers try to ride stranded dolphin, it dies before rescuers arrive

Dolphin.

April 17, 2022, 06:28 PM

SPCA S'pore gets up to 3-4 cases of cats caught in glue traps a week

Terrible.

April 17, 2022, 05:17 PM

Boy urinating in bottle at Tiong Bahru food court sparks debate

The nearest toilet is apparently a minute away.

April 17, 2022, 04:27 PM

Hong Kong start-up creates app that tracks energy use of different household appliances to fight climate change

In the past eight years, the amount of carbon dioxide that Blue Sky Energy Technology has collectively saved by working with their clients is equivalent to planting 40,000 trees.

April 17, 2022, 04:20 PM

DBS launches new grant to help SMEs reduce waste & take up clean energy solutions

Awardees stand to receive up to S$100,000 in grants.

April 17, 2022, 04:17 PM

Woman in ICU after being hit in the head by flying wheel chock at Boon Lay, family appealing for witnesses

The 34-year-old victim had just finished work and was making her way home.

April 17, 2022, 04:07 PM

Timbre Group CEO: Covid-19 was a 'wake-up call' for those in live music industry

Danny Loong, Timbre Group CEO, called his outlets a "home for musicians". With the company, he aimed to promote the local music scene, in hopes that more will see music as a viable career.

April 17, 2022, 03:36 PM

Ex-M'sian PM Najib's lawyer offers to defend Sam Ke Ting for free

He feels strongly that she needs to be defended.

April 17, 2022, 02:27 PM

M'sian teen girl, 16, slashes driver's throat after RM400 trip from Johor to KL

Refused to pay.

April 17, 2022, 01:44 PM

Thai handler who struck elephant with hook, forced to kneel & apologise to animal

The lashings caused Jumbo so much pain, that its legs collapsed.

April 17, 2022, 12:40 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.