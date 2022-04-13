Back

S'pore-JB Causeway jam likely this Good Friday long weekend, 3-hour clearance possible

Jam.

Belmont Lay | April 13, 2022, 02:17 PM

Events

Care Corner Together We RISE - An Evening of Appreciation

06 May 2022 - 06 May 2022

Orchard Hotel Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Do you want to go to Johor Bahru this Good Friday long weekend?

Travellers from Singapore planning to enter Malaysia via the land borders from April 15 to 17 are advised to factor in additional time for immigration clearance, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said on April 13.

The wait to cross the land borders could be as long as three hours by car, which was the waiting time during Good Friday 2019 pre-pandemic.

"At the peak of the Good Friday long weekend period in 2019, travellers departing Singapore via the land checkpoints by car and motorcycle had to wait for up to three hours and one-and-a-half hours respectively," ICA added.

"Those arriving by car had to wait for up to one hour during the same period."

Best times to head to JB

ICA urged travellers to avoid departing Singapore between 4pm on Thursday and 2am on Friday, as well as between 5am and 1pm on Friday.

This leaves a three-hour window between 2am and 5am on Friday for travellers to depart Singapore with minimum waiting time.

Inbound travellers should try to enter Singapore before noon on Sunday.

Top photos via Google Maps

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Benz Hui claims S'poreans are spoiled by the govt & likes to complain

An observation the actor made while living in Singapore.

April 13, 2022, 07:02 PM

Crystal-looking art installations light up S'pore Chinese Cultural Centre's roof garden as part of upcoming festival

Free exhibitions available, yay.

April 13, 2022, 06:46 PM

More M'sians returning to S'pore to work as employers recruiting actively

The manufacturing and F&B industries are apparently facing a dearth of labour.

April 13, 2022, 06:35 PM

UK PM Boris Johnson & Chancellor Rishi Sunak fined for breach of Covid-19 restrictions

Boris Johnson's wife, Carrie Johnson, was also fined.

April 13, 2022, 06:29 PM

All primary & secondary schools to offer contactless & digital payments for students by 2025

Going cashless.

April 13, 2022, 06:24 PM

Drone flown illegally by S'pore man prevented 2 RSAF aircraft from landing

The drone endangered the lives of four RSAF personnel who were in the aircraft.

April 13, 2022, 06:12 PM

Takagi Ramen launching chilli crab matcha macchiato drink made with 'real chilli crab sauce'

Should have stayed an April Fool's joke.

April 13, 2022, 06:07 PM

#CouponMania: how to play this game & win prizes like a Nintendo Switch, Airpods Pro & more

Sqkii clean, Sqkii wins.

April 13, 2022, 05:56 PM

NParks aware of Grey crowned crane that almost escaped from home in Caldecott

The bird has caught the attention of the authorities.

April 13, 2022, 05:09 PM

Simu Liu thanks ex-boss for firing him 10 years ago, struggled with credit card debt before big Hollywood break

'The best thing that ever happened to me,' the Marvel actor said.

April 13, 2022, 05:00 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.