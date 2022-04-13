S'pore-JB Causeway jam likely this Good Friday long weekend, 3-hour clearance possible

Do you want to go to Johor Bahru this Good Friday long weekend?

Travellers from Singapore planning to enter Malaysia via the land borders from April 15 to 17 are advised to factor in additional time for immigration clearance, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said on April 13.

The wait to cross the land borders could be as long as three hours by car, which was the waiting time during Good Friday 2019 pre-pandemic.

"At the peak of the Good Friday long weekend period in 2019, travellers departing Singapore via the land checkpoints by car and motorcycle had to wait for up to three hours and one-and-a-half hours respectively," ICA added.

"Those arriving by car had to wait for up to one hour during the same period."

Best times to head to JB

ICA urged travellers to avoid departing Singapore between 4pm on Thursday and 2am on Friday, as well as between 5am and 1pm on Friday.

This leaves a three-hour window between 2am and 5am on Friday for travellers to depart Singapore with minimum waiting time.

Inbound travellers should try to enter Singapore before noon on Sunday.

Top photos via Google Maps

