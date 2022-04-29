Korean remake of 'Money Heist' to be released on Netflix on Jun. 24 with traditional mask

Netflix has announced that part one of the Korean remake of "Money Heist" will premiere on June 24, 2o22.

Six episodes with a slightly different premise

The new series, which will be titled "Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area" will consist of six episodes.

According to Netflix, the series will be set against the backdrop of two Koreas, creating a "Joint Economic Area" where the North and South are on the verge of a peaceful reunification.

But as the country makes way for a new unified currency, the Professor assembles a gang of top-class thieves to steal the cash straight from the mint.

New mask

The new series will feature a different mask from the Salvador Dalí mask used in the original series.

In this Korean remake, a traditional Hahoe mask will be used instead.

Here's what it looks like:

Cast members

The series will also feature some familiar faces, including "Squid Game's" Park Hae-soo, who will be playing the role of Berlin.

Here are the other cast members:

Yoo Ji-tae as the Professor

Jun Jong-seo as Tokyo

Lee Won-jong as Moscow

Kim Ji-hun as Denver

Jang Yoon-ju as Nairobi

Lee Hyun-woo as Rio

Kim Ji-hoon as Helsinki

Lee Kyu-ho Oslo

Top image via Netflix.