Back

Korean remake of 'Money Heist' to be released on Netflix on Jun. 24 with traditional mask

Annyeonghaseyo, La Casa De Papel.

Syahindah Ishak | April 29, 2022, 01:48 PM

Events

Overseas University Education Fair

07 May 2022

11am - 5pm | Pan Pacific Hotel, Pacific 1 & 2

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Netflix has announced that part one of the Korean remake of "Money Heist" will premiere on June 24, 2o22.

Six episodes with a slightly different premise

The new series, which will be titled "Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area" will consist of six episodes.

According to Netflix, the series will be set against the backdrop of two Koreas, creating a "Joint Economic Area" where the North and South are on the verge of a peaceful reunification.

But as the country makes way for a new unified currency, the Professor assembles a gang of top-class thieves to steal the cash straight from the mint.

New mask

The new series will feature a different mask from the Salvador Dalí mask used in the original series.

In this Korean remake, a traditional Hahoe mask will be used instead.

Here's what it looks like:

Image via Netflix.

Cast members

The series will also feature some familiar faces, including "Squid Game's" Park Hae-soo, who will be playing the role of Berlin.

Here are the other cast members:

  • Yoo Ji-tae as the Professor

  • Jun Jong-seo as Tokyo

  • Lee Won-jong as Moscow

  • Kim Ji-hun as Denver

  • Jang Yoon-ju as Nairobi

  • Lee Hyun-woo as Rio

  • Kim Ji-hoon as Helsinki

  • Lee Kyu-ho Oslo

Image via Netflix.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via Netflix.

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.