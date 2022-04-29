Korean remake of 'Money Heist' to be released on Netflix on Jun. 24 with traditional mask

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Netflix has announced that part one of the Korean remake of "Money Heist" will premiere on June 24, 2o22.
Six episodes with a slightly different premise
The new series, which will be titled "Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area" will consist of six episodes.
According to Netflix, the series will be set against the backdrop of two Koreas, creating a "Joint Economic Area" where the North and South are on the verge of a peaceful reunification.
But as the country makes way for a new unified currency, the Professor assembles a gang of top-class thieves to steal the cash straight from the mint.
New mask
The new series will feature a different mask from the Salvador Dalí mask used in the original series.
In this Korean remake, a traditional Hahoe mask will be used instead.
Here's what it looks like:
Cast members
The series will also feature some familiar faces, including "Squid Game's" Park Hae-soo, who will be playing the role of Berlin.
Here are the other cast members:
- Yoo Ji-tae as the Professor
- Jun Jong-seo as Tokyo
- Lee Won-jong as Moscow
- Kim Ji-hun as Denver
- Jang Yoon-ju as Nairobi
- Lee Hyun-woo as Rio
- Kim Ji-hoon as Helsinki
- Lee Kyu-ho Oslo
Follow and listen to our podcast here
Top image via Netflix.
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.