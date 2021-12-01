Korean adaptation of 'Money Heist' to be released in 2022 with Squid Game's Park Hae-Soo as Berlin

The Korean adaptation of famous Netflix series "Money Heist" will be coming out in 2022.

Actor Park Hae-Soo, famous for his role as Cho Sang-Woo in another Netflix hit, "Squid Game", made the announcement via his Instagram account.

Park Hae-Soo to play Berlin

In his post, Park, who will be portraying Berlin, thanked Spanish actor Pedro Alonso for sending him the famous "Money Heist" mask.

Alonso plays the same character in the original Spanish series.

Korean adaptation will have its own "special mask"

Park said that the Korean adaptation will have its own "special mask".

"When we reveal the Korean mask early next year, I will be sure to send Pedro the mask as a gift too," he said.

Park then revealed that the Korean adaptation will be out in 2022.

He added:

"I feel very excited and honoured to be a part of the Korean adaptation of such a wonderful series. And especially to play Berlin, what a precious and amazing character. [...] I hope our Korean adaptation will receive your love and support too. To everyone who’s watching, have a wonderful night."

