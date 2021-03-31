Netflix reveals cast for Korean remake of Money Heist

Popular Spanish heist series "La casa de papel", also known as Money Heist will have a Korean adaptation.

Netflix unveiled the cast on Mar. 31, featuring a few familiar faces such as Park Myung Hoon and Kim Ji-Hun.

Park was recently in the critically acclaimed Korean black comedy thriller "Parasite" as well as popular television drama "Crash Landing on You" prior to this.

Kim gained recognition for his acting in another recent hit K-drama called "Flower of Evil" starring Lee Joon-gi and Moon Chae-won.

Other notable actors include Yoo Ji-tae as the Professor and Kim Yunjin as an inspector at Task Force Team.

The Korean adaptation is set on the Korean peninsula, and according to Netflix, "the shows’ creators will breathe new life into the familiar storyline and bring the material afresh to global audiences with 12 episodes".

Here's the cast the Korean Money Heist:

It was announced late last year that there will be a Korean version of Money Heist and it will be directed by South Korean director and screenwriter Kim Hong-sun.

According to Variety, Alex Pina, the creator and executive producer of Money Heist found it "fascinating" that the Korean film makers were interested in an adaptation. He called it a milestone and was delighted about the spin-off.

Money Heist is one of the most watched series on Netflix, with its fifth season expected to be released in 2021 after some delays due to the pandemic.

Top photo via Netflix