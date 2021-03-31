Back

Netflix reveals cast for Korean remake of Money Heist

Exciting.

Zhangxin Zheng | March 31, 2021, 12:13 PM

Events

NOVELA Member Day Sale

25 March 2021 - 28 March 2021

Online

Popular Spanish heist series "La casa de papel", also known as Money Heist will have a Korean adaptation.

Netflix unveiled the cast on Mar. 31, featuring a few familiar faces such as Park Myung Hoon and Kim Ji-Hun.

Park was recently in the critically acclaimed Korean black comedy thriller "Parasite" as well as popular television drama "Crash Landing on You" prior to this.

Kim gained recognition for his acting in another recent hit K-drama called "Flower of Evil" starring Lee Joon-gi and Moon Chae-won.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by KIM JIHUN (@jiraishin99)

Other notable actors include Yoo Ji-tae as the Professor and Kim Yunjin as an inspector at Task Force Team.

The Korean adaptation is set on the Korean peninsula, and according to Netflix, "the shows’ creators will breathe new life into the familiar storyline and bring the material afresh to global audiences with 12 episodes".

Here's the cast the Korean Money Heist:

It was announced late last year that there will be a Korean version of Money Heist and it will be directed by South Korean director and screenwriter Kim Hong-sun.

According to Variety, Alex Pina, the creator and executive producer of Money Heist found it "fascinating" that the Korean film makers were interested in an adaptation. He called it a milestone and was delighted about the spin-off.

Money Heist is one of the most watched series on Netflix, with its fifth season expected to be released in 2021 after some delays due to the pandemic.

Top photo via Netflix

Redhill warehouse sale has up to 80% off Nike, Adidas, New Balance & more from Apr. 1-4

Prepare your wallet.

March 31, 2021, 12:19 PM

S'pore to contribute S$27.73 million to help low-income countries hit by Covid-19

Covid-19 has led to a surge in requests for financial assistance from various low-income countries.

March 31, 2021, 12:06 PM

3 teenagers arrested for allegedly stealing motorcycle from Sengkang carpark

The 18-year-old male will be charged in court on Mar. 31.

March 31, 2021, 11:20 AM

S'pore welcomes China's proposal to mutually recognise 'Covid-19 vaccine passport': Vivian Balakrishnan

The health certificates would be an important enabler for the safe resumption of cross-border travel while protecting public health, he said.

March 31, 2021, 11:03 AM

6 life hacks to help you save time & effort while cooking

Little things that go a long way.

March 31, 2021, 11:00 AM

Police report made in S'pore after new Telegram groups share photos & videos of girls & women, many without consent

New groups have popped up.

March 31, 2021, 05:04 AM

No new locations visited by confirmed Covid-19 cases reported on Mar. 30, 2021

Daily update.

March 30, 2021, 10:47 PM

Man, 73, dies in North Bridge Road accident, taxi driver, 55, arrested for careless driving

The elderly man was allegedly dragged by the taxi.

March 30, 2021, 08:01 PM

Ex-Wooloomooloo Steakhouse chef selling S$55 limited time Beef Wellington set meal, 1 main dish & 2 sides in East Coast

Gourmet meat dishes at affordable prices.

March 30, 2021, 07:02 PM

Visitors to Mandai Columbarium can avoid 1-hour waits & jams by checking real-time traffic updates

Qing Ming approaching.

March 30, 2021, 06:50 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.