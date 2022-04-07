10 Johor Bahru cafes to check out on your next weekend trip across the Causeway

Now that the land borders between Malaysia and Singapore have reopened, Singaporeans can take advantage of the stronger Singaporean dollar and return to shopping and eating at lower rates.

While we have lost many establishments to the pandemic, some, including these JB cafes, have managed to tide over this difficult period and are ready to welcome patrons from Singapore again.

For those who are looking to spend the day or weekend across the Causeway, here's a list of 10 cafes that are not too far from the border.

Here's a tip: If you're planning to swing by Hiap Joo Bakery to pick up some banana cake, the first four cafes are conveniently located in the vicinity.

1. Merah Project

Contrary to its mama shop-like façade, Merah offers more than just nostalgia.

According to its website, Merah Project specialises in tapas but also offer mains, brunch, and desserts.

Tapas are available ala carte (from RM13.90/S$4.48) and sets of Petit 3 (RM36/S$11.61 for three tapas) or Lucky 7 (RM70/S$22.57 for seven tapas).

The prices of mains at Merah Project, including brunch items, range from RM15.90 (S$5.13) for Beef Bulgogi Baos to RM25.90 (S$8.35) for Lychee Duck Quinoa.

Drink prices start from RM1.90 (S$0.61) for Hot Filtered Water to RM15.90 (S$5.13) for a Chocolate Banana Smoothie.

If you visit during the nighttime, the red neon lights and old-school paraphernalia might remind you of Wong Kar Wai's cinematic realm.

You can book a table via WhatsApp.

Address: 17, Jalan Ibrahim, Bandar Johor Bahru, 80000 Johor Bahru, Johor

Opening hours:

6pm to 12am, daily.

Closed on Monday.

2. Bev C Cafe

Located on the second floor of a fashion store, Bev C Cafe is less conspicuous than the first cafe.

Beverages start from RM9 (S$2.90) for an Americano to RM19 (S$6.13) for a Signature Espresso Ice Cube with Matcha + Milk, one of the house specials.

Food prices start at RM7 (S$2.26) for a Charcoal Croissant to RM26 (S$8.38) for Squid Ink Aglio Olio with Smoked Salmon.

If you swing by from Friday to Sunday, don't miss out on its dome cakes (RM16/S$5.16), which are a weekend special.

If you're feeling adventurous, check out its Leicha Cake (RM16/S$5.16 for a slice), which is inspired by the traditional Hakka Thunder Tea Rice dish.

Address: 54, Jalan Tan Hiok Nee, Bandar Johor Bahru, 80000 Johor Bahru, Johor

Opening hours:

10am to 6pm, daily.

Closed on Wednesday.

3. The Replacement Lodge & Cafe

Soak up the Kinfolk aesthetics and vibes at this Melbourne-inspired cafe.

Some Google reviews lamented that the prices for food and drinks here are on the higher side.

Beverage prices start at RM8 (S$2.58) for a hot Espresso to RM35 (S$11.29) for a Gin + Tonic.

Food prices range from RM15.90 (S$5.13) for a Tomato Soup with Cheese Toast to RM42.90 (S$13.84) for a Salmon Confit.

Address: 33, 34 33, Jalan Dhoby, Bandar Johor Bahru, 80000 Johor Bahru, Johor

Opening hours:

10am to 6pm, daily.

Closed on Tuesday.

4. Flowers in the Window

This two-storey cafe can be recognised by the abundant greenery that adorns its storefront.

In addition to the botanical theme, the cafe's rustic charm contributes to its Instagrammability.

Besides selling coffee, the cafe specialises in baked goods and fusion food.

Food prices start at RM7 (S$2.26) for a croissant and RM24 (S$7.74) for a Lotus Chips Salmon Bowl.

Beverage prices start at RM6 (S$1.93) for tea to RM15 (S$4.84) for fresh juices and smoothies.

Address: 9, Jalan Dhoby, Bandar Johor Bahru, 80000 Johor Bahru, Johor

Opening hours:

9am to 5pm, daily.

Closed on Tuesday.

5. Mona Cafe

The interior of this cafe boasts a Bohemian theme with coral walls, tassel cushions, and colourful patterns.

It has a set lunch menu (RM33/S$10.64) that comprises a soup, a main course, and a drink — available from 12pm to 3pm from Monday to Friday.

It also serves brunch food, salads, and desserts.

Address: 85, Jalan Maju, Taman Maju Jaya, 80400 Johor Bahru, Johor

Opening hours:

11am to 10pm, daily.

Closed on Thursday.

6. Mrs Whó

This Muslim-owned cafe specialises in Western fusion food such as Laksta (Pasta in Laksa gravy, geddit?) (RM27.90/S$9) and Spiced Rendang Burger (RM28.90/S$9.32).

Boasting a minimalist façade, the dark green and white cafe interior is accented with wooden furnishings.

Food prices range from RM6 (S$1.93) for an Ice Cream in a Cup to RM31.90 (S$10.29) for Whó Fried Chicken Waffles.

Drinks start from RM8 (S$2.58) for an Espresso to RM15 (S$4.84) for an Uji Matcha.

Address: Jalan Storey, Bukit Senyum, 80300 Johor Bahru, Johor

Opening hours:

Tuesday to Thursday: 12pm to 9pm

Friday: 3pm to 9pm

Saturday and Sunday: 10am to 9pm

Closed on Monday.

7. Sweet Blossom Coffee Roasters

Coffee connoisseurs might be keen to check out this cafe that roasts its own coffee beans.

Prices range from RM9 (S$2.90) for black coffee to RM18 (S$5.80) for a Nitro Brew.

Non-coffee beverages such as Chocolate (RM10/S$3.22) and Matcha Latte (RM12/S$3.87) are also available.

Address: 28, Jalan Maju, Taman Pelangi, 80400 Johor Bahru, Johor

Opening hours:

Tuesday to Thursday: 12pm to 9pm

Friday: 3pm to 9pm

Saturday and Sunday: 10am to 9pm

Closed on Monday.

8. Dusk by Mok Mok

If you spot a white hammock surrounded by palm trees outside a cafe, you've arrived at Dusk by Mok Mok.

Boasting a Bohemian coastal theme with pastel pink accents and Instagrammable food, Instagrammers should check out this cafe.

Specialising in fusion food with a Japanese flair, food prices start from RM13 (S$4.19) for a mushroom soup with garlic bread to RM38 (S$12.25) for a Truffle Unagi Fried Rice.

Drinks start at RM10 for Black Coffee to RM15 for a Berry Burst Smoothie.

Its signature dessert is the Kumo Ultimo 2.0 (RM25/S$?) which features soufflé pancakes topped with a pastel coral mermaid tail.

Fans of this cafe who don't mind travelling further can also check out the floral-themed Bloom by Mok Mok in Taman Mount Austin that is also very Instagrammable.

Address: 49, Jalan Perang, Taman Pelangi, 80400 Johor Bahru, Johor, Malaysia

Opening hours: 12pm to 10pm, daily.

9. Fifty Trees

While the cafe might not have fifty trees, it boasts a greenhouse-like garden filled with greenery.

The collection of plants is confined in an outdoor garden area that is separated from the dining area but remains accessible to diners.

Besides all-day brunch, this cafe offers Western food with prices that range from RM10.90 (S$3.52) for a Cream Mushroom Soup to RM46.90 (S$15.13) for a Beef Sirloin.

It also offers Malaysian food with prices ranging from RM10.90 (S$3.25) for Olive Fried Rice to RM16.90 (S$5.45) for a Fried Nasi Lemak with Salty Fried Chicken.

Drink prices start at RM5.90 (S$1.90) for an Espresso to RM16.90 (S$5.45) for a Chocolate Smoothie.

Address: 53, Jln Beringin, Taman Melodies, 80250 Johor Bahru, Johor, Malaysia

Opening hours: 9am to 10pm, daily

10. Keijometo

Despite being one of the newer cafes in JB, Keijometo's industrial-themed style and granite façade has attracted many Instagrammers.

The cafe even has a piano next to the counter but a Google review pointed out that customers are not allowed to play it.

Food prices start at RM10 (S$3.22) for a Genmaicha Jam on Toast to RM48 (S$15.48) for a Beef Steak.

Drink prices start at RM9 (S$2.90) for a Hot Yuri Green Tea to RM26 (S$8.38) for a Cold Ren Green Tea Latte.

While the cafe specialises in matcha, it also offers coffee on the menu.

According to a few Google reviews, you may have to wait some time before you get seated and for your orders to arrive as the cafe is often packed with a queue outside.

As of Mar. 15, the cafe implemented a minimum consumption of one beverage or course per person.

Visitors who are not dining at the cafe are not allowed to take pictures inside or outside the cafe.

Address: 3, Jalan Chengai, Taman Melodies, 80250 Johor Bahru, Johor

Opening hours:

11:30am to 9pm, daily (Last order at 8pm).

Closed on Monday.

Top images via @cloverlau_lucky and @thereplacementlandk on Instagram.