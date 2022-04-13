Back

3 family-friendly KTV outlets in JB Mount Austin, rates from S$4 per session

If you literally can't wait for April 19.

Lee Wei Lin | April 13, 2022, 03:55 PM

By now, you'd probably have heard that nightlife businesses in Singapore, including everyone's favourite KTVs, will be allowed to operate from April 19.

For karaoke fans who can't wait that long, there's the option of heading to Johor Bahru (JB) to belt it out first.

We've picked three of the best deals in the Mount Austin area, which is about a 25-minute drive from the causeway.

1. SING V KTV Mount Austin

Photo by SING V KTV Mount Austin.

One of the newer kids on the block, SING V's current promo prices for off-peak hours is unbeatable: RM0.50 (S$0.16) for sessions from 11am to 2pm on weekdays.

Unsurprisingly, there's a catch: you'll have to pay a membership fee to qualify for the promo price.

Photo by SING V KTV Mount Austin.

Membership costs RM39 (S$12.58) for a year, and you'll be entitled to discounted karaoke sessions.

The most expensive session is on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 6pm to 12am: it'll set you back RM12 (S$3.85) if you're a member, and RM26 (S$8.38) if you're not.

Address: No 1, Jln Austin Heights 8/5, Tmn Austin Heights 81100 Johor Bahru, Johor

Opening hours: 11am to 12am, daily.

2. Superstar Family KTV

Photo by Superstar Family KTV.

This chain has a tempting promo of its own: RM39 (S$12.53) for an entire year's worth of karaoke sessions.

According to their Facebook, they have a "limited number of rooms available" every day, and encourage their members to make reservations through WhatsApp to avoid disappointment.

Photo by Superstar Family KTV.

They also claim to have "over 400 types of delicacies" for you to feast on if belting out tunes at the top of your lungs makes you hungry.

Address: 2, Jalan Austin Heights 8/7, Taman Mount Austin, 81100 Johor Bahru, Johor

Opening hours: 11am to 3am, daily.

You can reserve a room through WhatsApp.

3. Chun K Music Karaoke

Photo by Chun K Music Karaoke.

Chun K says that they're the "most advanced karaoke [joint] in Malaysia", as they allow customers to pick their songs through the WeChat app, and even an "AI assistant" who seems to be able to understand voice commands.

While Chun K is the highest rated on this list (they're a 4.9 on Facebook after 242 reviews), they're also slightly more expensive.

Charges range from RM1 (S$0.32) to RM10 (S$3.22) for members, and RM12 (S$3.87) to RM26 (S$8.37) for non-members.

Photo by Chun K Music Karaoke.

All charges are per person for a three-hour block, and those who pay non-member rates get free flow of drinks.

Membership costs RM40 (S$12.91) for a year.

Address: 37, Jalan Austin Heights 8/3, Taman Mount Austin, 81100 Johor Bahru, Johor

Opening hours: 2pm till late, daily.

You can reserve a room through WhatsApp.

Other stuff to do in JB

Top image by Sing V Karaoke Mount Austin and Chun K Music Karaoke

