More than S$70,000 raised in 1 day for widow of man, 24, killed along Gambas Ave while delivering food

More than S$65,000 has been raised in one day for the widow of the 24-year-old delivery rider Jason Tan who died along Gambas Avenue while delivering food.

The fundraising campaign was started on behalf of the deceased man's family by Ray of Hope charity on April 12.

Tan, a father-to-be, was killed in the accident in Sembawang on April 10 while reportedly trying to fulfil 13 more orders to earn an incentive.

The donation drive picked up steam overnight after it took in S$7,000 from about 150 donors by 10pm on Tuesday, the first day it started.

The campaign page said it hopes to raise S$200,000 to support Tan's wife, who is three months pregnant.

The Ray of Hope team has contacted Tan's brother, Jeremy Tan.

He said the family is unsure how much the insurance payout will be.

The victim and his wife are the same age.

They had known each other since they were classmates in Fuchun Primary School and were together for about six years.

They got married only five weeks ago in March 2022.

A 36-year-old male van driver has been arrested for careless driving causing death.

