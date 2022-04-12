Back

Dad-to-be, 24, who died in Gambas Ave accident while delivering food, got married 5 weeks ago

He was trying to hit the food delivery incentive on the day of the accident.

Belmont Lay | April 12, 2022, 12:43 AM

The dad-to-be who died in an accident along Gambas Avenue on Sunday, April 10 was a foodpanda rider who was trying to complete 13 more orders that day to earn an incentive, The Straits Times reported.

The victim, Jason Tan, was urged by his wife not to go to work that day since it was late when he woke up at 9am.

However, the 24-year-old insisted as he wanted to earn more money with a child on its way.

The victim's 33-year-old brother, Jeremy Tan told ST at the wake in Woodlands: "But because of the incentive, he decided to go."

"He has a kid coming soon and if he had extra (money) it would be good. Nobody wants to have a kid and not be able to provide for them."

The couple were also looking to buy their own place in the next two or three years.

Tan's wake is in Woodlands.

Just got married in March 2022

The victim, the youngest child, had recently got married in March 5, 2022 after knowing his wife for six years.

The couple, acquainted in Woodlands Primary School when they were classmates, lived in Woodlands with Tan's parents in their 60s and his two siblings.

The deceased man's wife is also 24 and is about three months pregnant.

The child will be the first grandchild in the family.

The newlyweds were planning on going a cruise in June with Tan's parents, and the trip was meant to be a honeymoon for the young couple.

The family, described as "close-knit", would play mahjong over the weekends.

The elder brother has taken to Facebook to appeal for witnesses of the accident to step forward.

Background

Tan met with an accident at around 1pm and was pronounced dead at the scene by a Singapore Civil Defence Force paramedic.

Tan was a motorcyclist, and his vehicle had allegedly tried to avoid a van that was changing lanes, but ended up hitting another motorcycle.

The other motorcyclist, a 20-year-old man, was taken to hospital.

The 36-year-old male van driver was arrested for careless driving causing death.

Top photos via Jeremy Tan and Jason Tan

