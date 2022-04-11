Back

Dad-to-be, 24, dies in accident involving 2 motorcycles & van along Gambas Ave

His wife is three months pregnant.

Belmont Lay | April 11, 2022, 05:02 PM

A 24-year-old man died after an accident involving two motorcycles and a van at about 1pm on April 10 along Gambas Avenue in Woodlands towards Yishun Avenue 7, Shin Min Daily News reported.

Witnesses said the van was changing lanes and the 24-year-old food delivery rider on his motorcycle took evasive action.

In the course of doing so, the motorcyclist avoid hitting one motorcycle, but ended up crashing into another.

Photos put up showed a motorcycle lying on its side on the road, with a packet of food on the ground.

Police officers were seen putting a blue tent on top of the deceased man's body, which was covered with a white covering.

A group of people were seen identifying the victim's body under the blue tent.

According to Shin Min, 12 friends and family members of the deceased arrived at the scene of the accident one after another.

They were led to the victim's body to identify him.

Wife pregnant

The deceased man's elder brother was seen calling out the name of his sibling, Shin Min reported: "Younger brother! Father and mother loved you the most, your child has not been born yet."

Shin Min also reported that the deceased man's wife is currently three months pregnant.

The family has turned to searching for witnesses online.

The 36-year-old male van driver has been arrested for causing death by careless driving.

Top photos via Shin Min Daily News

