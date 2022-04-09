2 men, aged 19 & 20, brought back to Boon Lay where they held bread knives, charged in court

Police officers took two men back to Boon Lay to the scene of the crime on Friday afternoon, April 8, as part of investigations.

The suspects arrived with face masks on but were subsequently seen walking around with their masks off while in cuffs as the public watched proceedings unfold.

Background

Police responded to calls for help at about 5pm on April 6 at Block 175 Boon Lay Drive.

The two suspects had allegedly used the knives to attack the victims, aged 22 and 23.

Both victims suffered multiple cuts to their heads and limbs, and were conveyed conscious to hospital.

The accused have since been charged in court on Saturday, April 9 with using bread knives to attack two people at Boon Lay Drive.

Niswan Thiruchelvam, 19, and Muhammad Sajid Saleem, 20 each face one charge of voluntarily causing grievous hurt with a dangerous weapon.

They had allegedly fled the scene and disposed of their weapons before police officers arrived that day.

An islandwide manhunt was conducted and the two suspects were arrested at Woodlands Street 12 on April 7.

Charged in court

CNA reported that the two men appeared in the State Courts dressed in white shirts via video-link from remand.

They were expressionless when charged on Saturday.

The judge ordered them to be remanded in prison for a week, and to be taken out for investigations and recovery of exhibits.

They will return to court on April 14.

The offence of voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons is punishable with life imprisonment, or with a jail term of up to 15 years, and a fine or caning.

