Police launch manhunt for 2 men suspected of attacking 2 others with weapons at Boon Lay Drive

Investigations are ongoing.

Syahindah Ishak | April 07, 2022, 10:11 AM

The police is conducting a manhunt operation for two men who allegedly attacked another two men in Boon Lay on Wednesday (Apr. 6), according to CNA.

The Straits Times reported that the police had received a call for assistance at Block 175 Boon Lay Drive at about 5pm on Wednesday (Apr. 6).

Perpetrators are known to the victims

Two injured men, aged 22 and 23, were conscious when taken to hospital.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the two suspects are known to both injured men.

Police investigations are ongoing.

The police added, as reported by CNA and ST, that harbouring of fugitives in Singapore is a serious offence which is punishable with jail and fines.

Videos and photos circulated online

Videos and a photo of the incident have circulated online.

In one video, two men, both dressed in black shirts, are seen wielding weapons at a car park.

A woman's voice is subsequently heard in the background, shouting: "Stop! I call the police already! Stop!"

The two men, still holding their weapons, can then be seen pacing back and forth. They also appear to be arguing with others who are off camera.

Another video showed the two men fleeing the scene. They appear to still be holding on to their weapons as they ran away.

Meanwhile, a photo of one of the injured men showed blood running down his face as another man attended to him.

Top image screenshots from Jalaluddin Akbar via Complaint Singapore's Facebook page.

