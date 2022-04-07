Police arrest 2 men, aged 20 & 21, for attacking 2 others with weapons at Boon Lay Drive

The police have arrested two men, aged 20 and 21, for attacking and injuring two other men with a weapon at Boon Lay Drive after a manhunt operation was launched.

Two men arrested on Apr. 7

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to a call for assistance at Block 175 Boon Lay Drive at 5:02pm on Apr. 6, where two men had injured two other men with long-bladed weapons.

The two male victims, aged 22 and 23, were conveyed conscious to the hospital.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the two men arrested knew the two male victims.

A manhunt was subsequently launched to track down the two assailants.

Through extensive ground enquiries and with the aid of images from police cameras and CCTVs, officers from Jurong Division and Criminal Investigation Department established the identities of the two men.

The two men were arrested at at Woodlands Street 12 at about 4:05pm on Apr. 7 for their suspected involvement in a case of voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons with common intention, said SPF.

Police investigations are ongoing.

If found guilty of voluntarily causing grievous hurt, offenders may face a jail term of up to 15 years, or lifetime imprisonment.

Offenders may also face a fine or caning.

Background of Boon Lay accident on Apr. 6

Videos and a photo of the incident on Apr. 6 have circulated online.

In one video, two men, both dressed in black shirts, are seen wielding weapons at a car park.

A woman's voice is subsequently heard in the background, shouting: "Stop! I call the police already! Stop!"

The two men, still holding their weapons, can then be seen pacing back and forth. They also appear to be arguing with others who are off camera.

Another video showed the two men fleeing the scene. They appear to still be holding on to their weapons as they ran away.

Meanwhile, a photo of one of the injured men showed blood running down his face as another man attended to him.

