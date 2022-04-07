Back

Police arrest 2 men, aged 20 & 21, for attacking 2 others with weapons at Boon Lay Drive

Preliminary investigations revealed that the two perpetrators knew the two male victims.

Fiona Tan | April 07, 2022, 08:00 PM

Events

Care Corner Together We RISE - An Evening of Appreciation

06 May 2022 - 06 May 2022

Orchard Hotel Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The police have arrested two men, aged 20 and 21, for attacking and injuring two other men with a weapon at Boon Lay Drive after a manhunt operation was launched.

Two men arrested on Apr. 7

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to a call for assistance at Block 175 Boon Lay Drive at 5:02pm on Apr. 6, where two men had injured two other men with long-bladed weapons.

The two male victims, aged 22 and 23, were conveyed conscious to the hospital.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the two men arrested knew the two male victims.

A manhunt was subsequently launched to track down the two assailants.

Through extensive ground enquiries and with the aid of images from police cameras and CCTVs, officers from Jurong Division and Criminal Investigation Department established the identities of the two men.

The two men were arrested at at Woodlands Street 12 at about 4:05pm on Apr. 7 for their suspected involvement in a case of voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons with common intention, said SPF.

Police investigations are ongoing.

If found guilty of voluntarily causing grievous hurt, offenders may face a jail term of up to 15 years, or lifetime imprisonment.

Offenders may also face a fine or caning.

Background of Boon Lay accident on Apr. 6

Videos and a photo of the incident on Apr. 6 have circulated online.

In one video, two men, both dressed in black shirts, are seen wielding weapons at a car park.

A woman's voice is subsequently heard in the background, shouting: "Stop! I call the police already! Stop!"

The two men, still holding their weapons, can then be seen pacing back and forth. They also appear to be arguing with others who are off camera.

Another video showed the two men fleeing the scene. They appear to still be holding on to their weapons as they ran away.

Meanwhile, a photo of one of the injured men showed blood running down his face as another man attended to him.

You can read SPF's Facebook post below:

Related story

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image screenshot from Jalaluddin Akbar's video on Complaint Singapore/Facebook and from Singapore Incidents/Facebook

Grey crowned crane near MacRitchie is a 'licensed' pet, had escaped from house

The endangered animal requires a special license.

April 07, 2022, 06:37 PM

How can you, a S’porean adult, balance what you need with what you can afford when it comes to insurance

Adulting and forging financial responsibility can be hard. We try to help.

April 07, 2022, 06:03 PM

Limited edition Japanese sweet potato Potong now available in S'pore

Sweet pota-tong.

April 07, 2022, 05:52 PM

Man on holiday with family strips naked & kneels down abruptly at Genting hotel lobby

The man works as a shop assistant and was reportedly under immense pressure from work.

April 07, 2022, 04:19 PM

2 years since CB, S'pore in much better shape but far from out of the woods: PM Lee

2 years.

April 07, 2022, 04:18 PM

Shanghai local govt reverses decision to separate & isolate Covid-positive children from parents after public outcry

Shanghai reported 19,982 new Covid-19 cases on Apr. 7.

April 07, 2022, 04:02 PM

Omicron XE may reach M'sia within a month: M'sian epidemiologist

However, there is no evidence yet on the severity of the new variant.

April 07, 2022, 02:35 PM

S'pore man claims his motorcycle brakes got cut off while he shopped in JB mall

He left his motorcycle in the parking lot of the shopping mall.

April 07, 2022, 02:35 PM

Tan See Leng sets up S$1 million endowment under late father's name to support women in STEM

Tan also spoke at length about the government's efforts in supporting this endeavour.

April 07, 2022, 02:26 PM

Ikhsan Fandi scores 4 goals in 11 minutes for Thai club BG Pathum

Man's on fire.

April 07, 2022, 01:15 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.