F1 S'pore Grand Prix S$298 to S$1,288 3-day tickets sold out within 6 hours

Three-day grandstand and combination tickets for the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix 2022 are sold out, said race organiser Singapore GP.

The company's director, Adam Firth, called this an "incredible response" and spoke of "enormous demand" from fans.

Tickets had been released for sale on Wednesday (Apr. 13), with prices for three-day grandstand tickets starting at S$298 and going up to S$1,288.

Meanwhile, combination tickets, which grant access to different grandstands on different days, were priced from S$698 to S$1,088.

For now, fans hoping to catch the night race will have to aim for single-day grandstands and walkabout tickets.

These will be released "at a later date", said Singapore GP.

More three-day tickets may be released

However, safe management measures currently limit the capacity of the event to 75 per cent.

Singapore GP explained that should the limit be relaxed, more three-day grandstand tickets may be released.

Night race returns after two cancellations

The Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix is scheduled to take place from Sep. 30 to Oct. 2.

The night race has been staged 12 times since its debut in 2008.

It had to be cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Singapore's contract to host the Formula 1 Grand Prix was renewed for the fourth time earlier this year, for another seven years till 2028.

Top image via Singapore GP on Facebook

