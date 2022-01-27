Back

S'pore to host F1 Grand Prix night race for another 7 years

It's official.

Syahindah Ishak | January 27, 2022, 05:47 PM

Events

PSB Academy Open House 2022

15 January 2022 - 15 January 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Singapore will continue to host the Formula 1 Grand Prix for another seven years, from 2022 to 2028.

This is the fourth contract renewal for Singapore, and the longest extension for the race to date, according to a joint press release by Formula 1, Singapore GP (SGP), and the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) on Thursday (Jan. 27).

Health protocols and plans to reduce carbon footprint this year

In its press release, the organisations stated that all parties would work closely together with relevant government agencies and industry stakeholders to refine and implement appropriate health protocols in the lead up to the 2022 race.

According to Formula 1's website, the 2022 F1 Singapore Grand Prix will take place from Sep. 30 till Oct. 2.

Starting this year, STB and SGP will also work together to reduce the carbon footprint of the Singapore race and foster the transition to "more sustainable business models".

Initiatives include switching to renewable energy sources, increasing recycling efforts and switching to sustainable materials.

Formula 1 is also exploring maximising logistics and travel efficiency through process and volume optimisation, and by using the least carbon-intensive transport available.

Last two night races cancelled due to Covid

The Singapore night race has been staged 12 times since its debut in 2008.

About 268,000 spectators attended when it was last held in 2019, with Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel as the victor.

The last two night races in Singapore were cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Related stories

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image courtesy of Singapore GP.

Japanese Cemetery Park in Hougang requests visitors not to hunt for Pokemon there

Even though it might seem like a natural thing to do, all things Japanese.

January 27, 2022, 04:49 PM

Goldheart S'pore to launch Sanrio-themed jewellery featuring Hello Kitty, Cinamoroll & more on Feb. 1

In 14k rose gold.

January 27, 2022, 04:21 PM

Police bring father of 11-year-old twin boys found dead at Greenridge Crescent playground canal to crime scene

Back to the crime scene.

January 27, 2022, 03:57 PM

S'pore man rescues myna with cable ties around jaw & legs in Pasir Ris

Not the only recent incident in Pasir Ris.

January 27, 2022, 03:06 PM

Thai man asks police lock him up for smoking marijuana but it's because his wife & mother keep quarrelling at home

In-law problems turns man into potential outlaw.

January 27, 2022, 02:53 PM

Hotel in China faces backlash for offering rooms with view of white tigers

Netizens expressed concern over the animals' welfare, and the safety of the guests.

January 27, 2022, 02:11 PM

Panda cub Le Le works hard in 'jungle gym' to be ready to meet guests with mum, Jia Jia

The growing panda cub now weighs 12.19kg.

January 27, 2022, 01:49 PM

Indonesia hopes to add direct flights from S'pore to Bali

Indonesia will monitor the scheme if it's launched, and cease it if it's not beneficial.

January 27, 2022, 01:08 PM

CNY visits & reunion dinners to continue with 5 pax rule, but some families not in 'celebration mode'

The reality of CNY this year.

January 27, 2022, 01:08 PM

People in England no need to wear face masks as Covid-19 restrictions lifted

England is going to treat Covid-19 like the flu.

January 27, 2022, 12:59 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.