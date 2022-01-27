S'pore to host F1 Grand Prix night race for another 7 years

Singapore will continue to host the Formula 1 Grand Prix for another seven years, from 2022 to 2028.

This is the fourth contract renewal for Singapore, and the longest extension for the race to date, according to a joint press release by Formula 1, Singapore GP (SGP), and the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) on Thursday (Jan. 27).

Health protocols and plans to reduce carbon footprint this year

In its press release, the organisations stated that all parties would work closely together with relevant government agencies and industry stakeholders to refine and implement appropriate health protocols in the lead up to the 2022 race.

According to Formula 1's website, the 2022 F1 Singapore Grand Prix will take place from Sep. 30 till Oct. 2.

Starting this year, STB and SGP will also work together to reduce the carbon footprint of the Singapore race and foster the transition to "more sustainable business models".

Initiatives include switching to renewable energy sources, increasing recycling efforts and switching to sustainable materials.

Formula 1 is also exploring maximising logistics and travel efficiency through process and volume optimisation, and by using the least carbon-intensive transport available.

Last two night races cancelled due to Covid

The Singapore night race has been staged 12 times since its debut in 2008.

About 268,000 spectators attended when it was last held in 2019, with Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel as the victor.

The last two night races in Singapore were cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

