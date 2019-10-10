Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel wins Singapore Grand Prix for record 5th time, but not without controversy

Sebastian Vettel emerged victorious at the Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix on Sunday night, Sep. 22.

Advertisement

He was the surprise winner and not without controversy.

This result ended Vettel’s 13-month win drought.

This was the 32-year-old’s first win this season.

Vettel edged out Ferrari team mate Charles Leclerc.

Max Verstappen of Red Bull finished third.

The 2019 night race at the Marina Bay Circuit was the 12th edition.

What led to Vettel victory

The German benefited from an unusual Ferrari strategy.

Vettel started the race from third.

Advertisement

But he was allowed to leapfrog team mate Leclerc into the lead.

This meant that Vettel benefited as the Ferrari strategy called for him to pit slightly earlier than his team mate.

The 21-year-old Leclerc ended up re-joining the race in second place.

And he was furious.

He made his displeasure of losing the lead in Lap 21 known to his team.

Leclerc told the team over the radio that it was “unfair”.

It will do little to reduce tension within the team, Leclerc said.

“What the hell?” Leclerc also said over the radio, after he was not pitted first.

Advertisement

Leclerc was, after all, gunning for his third Grand Prix win in a row after wins in Belgium and Italy.

Leclerc had started on pole and was gunning to be the youngest winner in Singapore.

Eight of the 11 winners in Singapore started from pole.

But it was a much-needed victory for Vettel, the four-time world champion.

He has had a difficult, error-strewn season.

Leclerc, already a two-time winner in his first season at Ferrari, became a serious threat to Vettel’s position as number one in the team.

The experienced four-time world champion Vettel kept his cool and secured a record fifth Singapore GP title.

The win in Singapore is also his first for Ferrari since the Belgian Grand Prix in August 2018.

Ferrari also secured their first one-two finish since the 2017 Hungarian Grand Prix.