F1 S'pore Grand Prix tickets on sale from Apr. 13, 2022

Tickets from S$38.

Fasiha Nazren | April 11, 2022, 01:58 PM

Tickets for the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix 2022 will be on sale to the public from Apr. 13 at 10am.

The Marina Bay Street Circuit will host the 17th round of the Formula 1 championship from Sep. 30 to Oct. 2, 2022.

From S$38

Here's how much the tickets will cost:

  • Single-day tickets: S$38 to S$128

  • Three-day grandstand tickets: S$298 to S$1,288

  • Combination packages: S$698 to S$1,088

Photo from Singapore GP.

The combination packages will enable fans to experience the race and off-track entertainment at different parts of the Circuit Park over the race weekend.

The full entertainment line-up will be released in the coming weeks.

Tickets can be purchased online

Tickets can be purchased via the official website, Singapore GP Ticketing Hotline (+65 6229 7777) or via authorised ticketing partners.

According to a press release, Singapore GP is working with the Singapore government to ensure the event adheres to prevailing safe management measures.

Top image from Calvin Chan and Singapore GP.

