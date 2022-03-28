Tiong Bahru bonnet-in parking lots removed, BMW & Rolls-Royce drivers with poor judgement can no longer inconvenience polite society

And they are gone.

The bonnet-in parking lots along Seng Poh Road in Tiong Bahru that have served polite society well for the longest time without incident, until a BMW and Rolls-Royce both pulled up one fine day and showed what privilege looks like, have been removed -- for now.

Earlier photos on March 28 showed the area cordoned off to traffic with the blocking off of the lots taking place to repurpose them.

The latest on the parking lots that have been the talk of the town since March 24 is that they are officially gone for at least six months as part of the trial to make the Tiong Bahru estate more conducive for pedestrians and cyclists.

Why gone?

The hullabaloo involving a Rolls-Royce blocking the way and holding up traffic along Seng Poh Road for more than 10 minutes as its driver deemed his vehicle too big to pass given that the rear of the parked BMW was seemingly in the way, has nothing to do with the removal of the lots.

It was a matter of coincidence.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) had previously announced earlier in March 2022 that starting from the end of that month, they will be launching a six-month trial to enhance community spaces and walkability in the Tiong Bahru area.

Along with Eng Hoon Street and Lim Liak Street, Seng Poh Road will be repurposed to create wider footpaths and more green spaces.

The roadside parking lots along Seng Poh Road, such as the one the white BMW was parked in, will be removed to create wider footpaths, more community spaces, and facilitate safer crossing.

LTA will conduct surveys to seek feedback from the community during the six-month trial.

If the community and stakeholders are supportive, the infrastructural changes will be made permanent.

