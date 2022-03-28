Back

Fresh photo online supposedly shows Rolls-Royce driver's point of view in Tiong Bahru incident

Angles.

Jane Zhang | March 28, 2022, 01:37 AM

On Thursday (Mar. 24), a video of a Rolls-Royce driver stopping his vehicle in the middle of Seng Poh Road in Tiong Bahru went viral.

While most people had originally blasted the Rolls-Royce driver for his behaviour, public opinion seems to have somewhat shifted after a photograph showing the driver's perspective of the road emerged online.

Here's the photo, which purportedly showed the perspective of the Rolls-Royce driver:

Photo via Facebook/Tiong Bahru Estate.

The Rolls-Royce bonnet ornament sculpture, the Spirit of Ecstasy, can be seen from this point of view, as well as the extent of the BMW's rear protruding out onto the road.

Original video

In the original video, the driver appeared unhappy about a white BMW parked improperly and complained that the Rolls-Royce did not have enough space to pass.

Photo via Facebook video.

The man taking the video implored the Rolls-Royce driver to move his car as there was a line of cars waiting behind him on the narrow lane:

"Come on, please move your car! Look, so many people waiting for you. There's more than enough space. Are you an idiot?"

The man told Mothership that the Rolls-Royce was blocking incoming vehicles from three different directions for about 10 minutes, causing many cars to honk in frustration.

The driver said to the man filming:

"Why you kaypoh (busybody)? Are you sure or not? If kena (hit), you pay!"

Another woman tried to reason with the driver, suggesting that he try inching forward. However, the driver did not pay her any heed.

The vast majority of comments on the video lambasted the Rolls-Royce driver for his attitude and actions.

Photo from Rolls-Royce driver's point-of-view

On Sunday (Mar. 27), three days after the video of the verbal altercation was posted, a fresh photo began circulating online.

After seeing the photo from the driver's perspective, many commenters online shared that they understood why he could not pass through.

Some commenters also highlighted the importance of seeing the situation from others' points of view.

The photo, which was included in a post by Facebook page Tiong Bahru Estate, has been shared more than 1,000 times in eight hours.

Still enough room to pass through?

Other commenters, however, pointed out that the angle of the driver's photograph could also be misleading, as it makes it appear as if there was no space on the right side of the car.

Here's a side-by-side comparison between the views of the two perspectives:

Photo via Facebook video and Facebook/Tiong Bahru Estate.

Indeed, there appears to be about half a metre of space between the right side of the car and the kerb.

Parking lots to be removed

Whatever the situation was with the Rolls-Royce driver, this hopefully won't be an issue that arises for drivers in the Tiong Bahru area for much longer.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) had previously announced earlier this month that starting from the end of March, they will be launching a six-month trial to enhance community spaces and walkability in the Tiong Bahru area.

Along with Eng Hoon Street and Lim Liak Street, Seng Poh Road will be repurposed to create wider footpaths and more green spaces.

The roadside parking lots along Seng Poh Road, such as the one the white BMW was parked in, will be removed to create wider footpaths, more community spaces, and facilitate safer crossing.

Artist’s impression via LTA.

Top photos via Facebook video and Facebook/Tiong Bahru Estate.

