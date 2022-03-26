Back

Rolls-Royce driver refuses to move car along narrow Tiong Bahru lane, holds up line of frustrated drivers

He appeared to be unhappy at a white BMW, which he claimed was in his way.

Syahindah Ishak | March 26, 2022, 05:38 PM

A man in Singapore has gone viral online after he stopped his white Rolls-Royce in the middle of a narrow road in Tiong Bahru, claiming that there was insufficient space for his car to move.

This resulted in a lot of other unhappy drivers as he obstructed the lane.

A video of the incident was posted to Facebook on Thursday (Mar. 24), garnering over 31,000 views as of the time of writing.

In the video, the driver of the Rolls-Royce appeared to be unhappy at a white BMW, which was parked improperly.

He claimed that there wasn't any space for his own car to move due to the BMW.

Altercation

The man recording the video can be heard shouting at the driver: "Come on, please move your car! Look, so many people waiting for you. There's more than enough space. Are you an idiot?"

The video then pans to the road, showing a long line of cars stuck behind the stationary Rolls-Royce.

The Rolls-Royce driver subsequently replied: "Why you kaypoh (busybody)? Are you sure or not? If kena (hit), you pay!"

He then approached the man recording the video and said: "You want to put on a website? You want to talk cock right? You kaypoh right?"

Another woman tried to reason with the driver gently, asking him to try inching forward, but to no avail.

"Is it your car?" the driver shot back at her.

You can watch the full video here:

Blocking traffic from three different directions

Speaking to Mothership, the man who recorded the video said that he was passing the area when he saw what was happening.

According to the man, the Rolls-Royce was blocking incoming vehicles from three different directions for about 10 minutes, and a lot of cars honked in frustration.

As he got irritated by the situation, the man decided to confront the Rolls-Royce driver.

It is unclear how the altercation was resolved, but the man told Mothership that the road was cleared 20 minutes after the video ended.

Top images from Facebook video.

