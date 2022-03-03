Diplomats worldwide hail S'pore for standing with Ukraine

Singapore's sanctions on Russia for its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine have won praise from international leaders, ambassadors, and academics.

On Feb. 28, Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan delivered a ministerial statement in Parliament outlining Singapore's response.

Singapore will impose export controls on items to Russia that can be used directly as weapons in Ukraine to inflict harm on or to subjugate the Ukrainians.

Singapore will also block certain Russian banks and financial transactions connected to Russia, with specific measures to be worked out and announced in more detail at a later date.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong also said publicly that the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine must be respected.

Singapore's Permanent Mission to the UN lit up in yellow and blue

On Mar. 2, Singapore's Permanent Mission to the United Nations office in New York lit up in the colours of the Ukrainian flag as a show of solidarity and support for the country.

Ukraine's United Nations Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya posted a photo of the building lit up in blue and yellow on Twitter on Mar. 2, describing the move as an "amazing display of solidarity".

‘Majulah Singapura' - ‘Onward Singapore' and only Onward!!! Amazing display of solidarity by @SingaporeUN with Ukraine! And we are many in @UN to defend the Charter, to make the voice of UNGA heard, to stop the war in Ukraine. It’s a defining for the UN! United we vote yea! pic.twitter.com/o1Z077kLBC — Sergiy Kyslytsya (@SergiyKyslytsya) March 2, 2022

Singapore's Ambassador to the United Nations (UN) Burhan Gafoor gave a speech saying that the invasion of Ukraine by Russia is a "clear and gross violation" of the fundamental norms of international law and the UN Charter.

Burhan was then approached by Kyslytsya, who got up from his seat and walked over to give his Singaporean counterpart a hug.

In response, Burhan took to Twitter on Mar. 2 to thank Kyslytsya.

Singapore stands with Ukraine; thank you for the hug @SergiyKyslytsya We need peace in the world, not war. #StopWarInUkraine https://t.co/tzPHMiuqBg — Burhan Gafoor (@BurhanGafoor) March 1, 2022

World leaders commend Singapore's sanctions

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken also welcomed Singapore's sanctions, along with Switzerland's and South Korea's economic measures on Russia.

"The international community is unified more than ever in condemning Putin's unprovoked war and acting in solidarity with Ukraine," he wrote on Twitter on Mar. 1.

I welcome actions by Switzerland, the ROK, and Singapore to implement further economic measures on Russia for its aggression against Ukraine. The international community is unified more than ever in condemning Putin's unprovoked war and acting in solidarity with Ukraine. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) February 28, 2022

The U.S. Ambassador to Singapore, Jonathan Eric Kaplan, who presented his credentials to President Halimah Yacob in December last year, described Singapore's sanctions as "courageous actions" and hoped that it could "quickly deter additional suffering".

In his tweet, he added that he was proud to be serving the U.S. in Singapore.

Let’s hope these courageous actions by the Singaporeans can quickly deter additional suffering and constructively influence an end to Putin’s blatant atrocities and outright disregard for international law and order. Proud to be serving 🇺🇸in 🇸🇬. https://t.co/KWgq56urfc — Jonathan Kaplan (@USAmbSG) February 28, 2022

President of the European Council, Charles Michel, also highlighted Singapore's measures.

"Democratic world is supporting Ukraine militarily and in humanitarian aid," the Belgian politician wrote.

Global coalition against Russian aggression to #Ukraine is growing by the hour.

#Switzerland #Korea #Singapore and #NewZealand announce measures to limit Russia financially.



Democratic world is supporting Ukraine militarily and in humanitarian aid.

#Ukraine will prevail. — Charles Michel (@eucopresident) February 28, 2022

Foreign ambassadors support Singapore's sanctions

Other foreign ambassadors in Singapore also spoke highly of Singapore's sanctions on Russia.

Ukraine's Ambassador to Singapore Kateryna Zelenko thanked Singapore for the sanctions.

Singapore to impose sanctions on #Russia , including export controls and certain bank transactions - FM ⁦@VivianBala⁩ . Thank you! #StandWithUkraine https://t.co/eDKqPM12pX — Kateryna Zelenko 🇺🇦 (@KaterynaZelenko) February 28, 2022

British High Commissioner to Singapore Kara Owen described Vivian's speech as "strong and principled" and "very much worth your time".

Strong and principled speech by @VivianBala in parliament yesterday setting out the case for Singapore taking action following Russia’s unprovoked attack of Ukraine. The speech is clear, principled and very much worth your time. #StandWithUkraine https://t.co/MfOFFZAsty — Kara Owen (@karaowen) March 1, 2022

Germany's Ambassador, Norbert Riedel, posted a photo with Senior Minister of State Sim Ann on Feb. 28, stating it was "reassuring" to hear about Singapore's "firm position on respect for international law."

Singapore showing pro-Western attitude: Cambodian analyst

Even with the amount of support that Singapore received from the international audience, Kin Phea, director-general of the International Relations Institute at the Royal Academy of Cambodia, claimed that Singapore is the first country in Asean to show its "pro-Western attitude," Khmer Times reported.

"Today we see an Asean member, Singapore, condemn Russia by banning the sale of Russian goods in their country. Singapore claims it does not want superpowers to invade small countries. Thus, Singapore is the first country to show its pro-Western attitude."

He further opined that Cambodia, as chair of Asean, should encourage Russia and Ukraine to negotiate, rather than use military force.

The Khmer Times previously reported that Russia "provides a lot of financial and military assistance" to Cambodia and pointed out the various cooperative agreements signed between the two countries since former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev's visit in 2015.

Local commentator Benjamin Lee responded:

Dear Kin Phea, Singapore stood with you when Vietnam invaded Cambodia and stayed there for 10 years. https://t.co/NwnY4wq4R8 — Benjamin "Mr Miyagi" Lee (@miyagi) March 3, 2022

Retired diplomat Bilahari Kausikan earlier said that Singapore's sanctions on Russia are not "anti-Russian".

Instead, the former Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs described it as "support for international law".

Huong Le Thu, a senior analyst at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, wrote to Nikkei Asia that Singapore's "more principled approach" showed that steps can be taken without damaging its national interests.

Huong, who is also a non-resident fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, D.C., further opined that Asean's insistence on treating both parties equally is "not exercising neutrality".

Instead, she wrote that Asean risks becoming "perpetually neutralised in the face of a rapidly changing world order".

Related stories:

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top images via United Nations/YouTube & Unsplash