Back

US' Jonathan Kaplan submits credentials to President Halimah, after nearly 5 years of no ambassador to S'pore

Kaplan described Singapore as a "critically important partner in the region."

Faris Alfiq | December 07, 2021, 05:24 PM

Events

Singgate Digital Lock 12.12 Sale: Season Of Gifting to your loved ones

01 December 2021 - 12 December 2021

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The United States finally has an ambassador to Singapore after their last ambassador, Kirk Wagar, left in Jan. 2017.

On Dec. 6, Jonathan Eric Kaplan presented his credentials to President Halimah Yacob at the Istana.

The Embassy of the United States in Singapore wrote on their Facebook page that this year, Singapore and the U.S. are celebrating 55 years of diplomatic relations.

Kaplan said that he was deeply honoured to serve as President Biden's Ambassador to Singapore, and build on the 55 years of friendship between the two nations.

"Singapore is a critically important partner in the region and I look forward to advancing U.S. interests in Southeast Asia," Kaplan said.

"I am eager to meet with Singaporeans from all walks of life and to discover this beautiful country and region," he added.

The presentation of credentials is a formal ceremony where a newly appointed foreign ambassador presents a letter of credence to the receiving head of state, marking the beginning of the ambassadorship.

Chicken rice or chilli crab?

Kaplan also shared on his Twitter account that he and President Halimah "had a good conversation", including where to get authentic Malay food on Arab Street.

He seemed eager to try some of the popular Singaporean dishes.

When he was on the way to Singapore on Dec. 4, Kaplan asked on his Twitter account which popular Singaporean dishes should he try as his first meal, chilli crab or chicken rice.

On Dec. 7, Kaplan posted a video on his Twitter account of his first day in Singapore.

Background

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kaplan is a prominent executive, entrepreneur, and philanthropist.

He was the co-founder and Chairperson of EducationSuperHighway, a non-profit organisation that brought high-speed Internet to more than 49 million children in K-12 classrooms across the U.S.

Kaplan is also known for founding Pure Digital Technologies, and inventing its revolutionary Flip video camera.

In 2009, Cisco bought Pure Digital Technologies, and he became Senior Vice-President and General Manager of its Consumer Products Division.

Kaplan was also the founding CEO of The Melt, a chain of fast-casual restaurants.

Previously he was President and CEO of Sega.com, and he was the founder and CEO of FamilyWonder, an entertainment and technology company.

The Wall Street Journal identified Kaplan as someone who raised at least S$100,000 (S$134,800) for Joe Biden's presidential campaign in 2020, citing records publicly released by the campaign.

First U.S. ambassador after 4 years

Kaplan is the first U.S. ambassador in Singapore after four years.

Donald Trump first nominated KT McFarland, former Deputy National Security Adviser to the post.

But her nomination stalled in the Senate after questions were asked of her role in the investigation over Russia's interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Trump's second nominee, Barbera Hale Thornhill, the head of an interior design firm in Los Angeles, was returned by the Senate for renomination.

When Biden took office, he withdrew her name from consideration.

Related story:

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via Ministry of Communication and Information

US to stage diplomatic boycott of 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

American athletes are still allowed to compete in the event.

December 07, 2021, 04:51 PM

Ultraman fights Godzilla-like monster in Gardens by the Bay. Video. Awesome.

The episode teases the appearance of the Merlion.

December 07, 2021, 03:51 PM

Former TV host Benedict Goh, 51, proposes to girlfriend in Thailand

Congrats to the happy couple.

December 07, 2021, 03:43 PM

Najib appeals to delay hearing as he claimed he was in ‘close contact’ with positive Covid-19 case

"This is not a coffee shop. This is the court of law," the Court of Appeal judge reminded Najib.

December 07, 2021, 03:36 PM

Grow sideways as McDonald's S'pore does 1-for-1 Double Filet-O-Fish at S$5.40

Why just grow up and old?

December 07, 2021, 02:23 PM

S'porean women pickier than men when dating with average of 19 requirements: Dating app survey

600 Singaporeans were surveyed on their dating preferences.

December 07, 2021, 01:21 PM

All VTL travellers to S'pore must take daily Covid-19 ART tests from Dec. 7

This enhanced testing regime will remain in place for at least four weeks.

December 07, 2021, 01:08 PM

Pop-up Spongebob-themed cafe with Impossible Foods menu at Bugis from Dec. 16, 2021

I can't hear youuuuu

December 07, 2021, 12:56 PM

Miss flying? Tightened security screening at Serangoon MRT station gives commuters boarding feeling.

Just like flying but without the flying part.

December 07, 2021, 12:46 PM

Low Thia Khiang & Sylvia Lim didn't advise Yaw Shin Leong to stay silent: Workers' Party

He chose not to appear in front of the CEC, WP added.

December 07, 2021, 12:04 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.