Back

Sovereignty, independence & territorial integrity of Ukraine 'must be respected': PM Lee

PM Lee said that what is happening in Ukraine is important to Singapore.

Syahindah Ishak | February 28, 2022, 05:21 PM

Events

MDIS March e-Open House 2022

05 March 2022 - 05 March 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has shared his first remarks on Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Monday (Feb. 28).

In his statement, which was posted on his Facebook and Twitter pages, PM Lee said that the events in Ukraine are important to Singapore.

Singapore "strongly condemns" Russia's invasion of Ukraine

He said that Singapore "strongly condemns Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and affirms that the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine must be respected".

PM Lee also said that the world would be a "dangerous place" for small countries like Singapore if international relations are based on "might is right".

This is why Singapore supports international law and the United Nations Charter which prohibits acts of aggression against a sovereign state, he explained.

PM Lee also mentioned Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan's speech in Parliament earlier today about the situation in Ukraine and its implications on Singapore, as well as then- Foreign Minister K Shanmugam's speech eight years ago when Russia annexed the Crimean Peninsula from Ukraine.

Lessons for Singapore

PM Lee went on to explain several lessons Singapore can learn from the situation in Ukraine.

"When treaties and diplomacy fail, we cannot rely on others to protect us. We must never lose the capability to defend ourselves. National Service and a strong, operationally ready SAF is our best deterrent against aggressors.

As a small country, we strive to maintain good relations with all countries big and small. We do not choose sides, but chart our own course based on consistent principles and long-term national interests."

PM Lee also emphasised that Singapore must "remain a united and cohesive nation", and that domestic politics must "stop at our shores".

He added: "Russia’s attack on Ukraine reminds us how precious this is, and how important it is for all of us who call Singapore home to work together to preserve this happy state of affairs."

Here is PM Lee's full statement:

Related stories

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top images via PM Lee's Facebook & Osinttechnical on Twitter.

S'pore must never rely on others for self-defence: Vivian Balakrishnan on 4 lessons for S'pore from Ukraine crisis

Maintaining a strong and credible armed forces is critical to defending the country, he said.

February 28, 2022, 05:59 PM

M'sian man, 36, dies in Tampines Ave 1 accident on day he was to go back to M'sia via VTL

A colleague found his ticket that was for Feb. 24.

February 28, 2022, 05:16 PM

Community cat near Lavender MRT found with fish hook in paw

Poor mews. :(

February 28, 2022, 04:31 PM

'Ah Girls Go Army' actress Debra Loi opens crawfish ramen stall in CBD area

Ah girls to ramen.

February 28, 2022, 04:25 PM

S'pore wildlife parks welcomed 900 animal newborns in 2021, almost double of 2020's number

Cuteness overload.

February 28, 2022, 04:24 PM

S'pore companies that tie sick leave usage with incentives could be punished come 2023

Companies that do this are not cool.

February 28, 2022, 03:51 PM

St Andrew's JC student Priyanka does TikTok rap video to win votes for student council spot, wins Internet instead

She's a real G.

February 28, 2022, 03:28 PM

All SMRT train stations to be certified as 'return points' for persons with dementia by end 2022

Station staff are trained to assist commuters who have dementia.

February 28, 2022, 03:23 PM

Squid Game's Lee Jung-Jae & Jung Ho-Yeon score Outstanding Performance awards at SAG 2022

Historical win.

February 28, 2022, 03:14 PM

SIA suspends all flights from S'pore to Russia until further notice

Until further notice.

February 28, 2022, 02:59 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.