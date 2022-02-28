Back

S'pore condemns 'unprovoked' act of war from Russia on Ukraine, calls for attack to cease: Vivian

This is an existential issue for a small state like Singapore.

Kayla Wong | February 28, 2022, 02:03 PM

Singapore strongly condemns Russia's "unprovoked military invasion of a sovereign state", Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said in parliament on Monday morning, Feb. 28.

Calls for attack to cease immediately

Singapore also urges Russia to cease its "offensive military action" on Ukraine "immediately, and to work for a peaceful settlement in accordance with the UN (United Nations) Charter and international law", Vivian said.

He added that it is "heartbreaking to see the heavy casualties and the loss of many innocent lives resulting from this unjustified attack".

Vivian also referred to Russia's invasion of Ukraine as "an act of war", in the strongest language used by a member of the Singapore government since the full-scale attack on Feb. 24.

The minister further said that even though Ukraine is "far away" from Singapore, the country is following the crisis with "grave concern", adding that the economic effects of the Ukrainian crisis, such as rising electricity and petrol prices, can already be felt here.

However, this is not the "principle reason" why the situation in Ukraine is important to Singapore.

Why Singapore firmly supports international law

The crisis is an existential issue for Singapore, Vivian said.

"The events in Ukraine go to the heart of the fundamental norms of international law and the UN Charter that prohibit the use of force and acts of aggression against another sovereign state," he explained.

"Russia's invasion of Ukraine is a clear and gross violation of the international norms and a completely unacceptable precedent," he added.

A world order that's based on "might is right, or where the strong do what they can and the weak suffer what they must" is profoundly "inimical to the security and survival of small states", he further said.

Vivian explained Singapore's stance as a firm supporter of international law and the principles enshrined in the UN Charter.

"We cannot accept one country attacking another without justification, arguing that its independence was the result of 'historical errors and crazy decisions'.

Such a rationale would go against the internationally recognised legitimacy and territorial integrity of many countries, including Singapore."

Vivian also stressed that "the sovereignty, the political independence and territorial integrity of all countries big and small must be respected", and that Singapore "must take any violation of these core principles seriously, whenever and wherever they occur".

Singapore's humanitarian assistance in Ukraine

Singapore also called for the safe and unhindered access for humanitarian assistance to Ukraine and all those in need, Vivian said, adding that the country has done its part through various measures.

For instance, the Singapore Red Cross has pledged a contribution of  US$100,000 (S$135,930) to support communities affected by the current crisis in cooperation with the Ukrainian Red Cross Society and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent societies.

Such assistance includes "essential relief supplies such as hygiene kits, family kits and household kits for the vulnerable who have been displaced by the conflict".

Vivian further mentioned a public fundraising appeal launched by the Singapore Red Cross to support the impending massive humanitarian operations that will be needed, adding that the Singapore government will also contribute US$100,000 to this humanitarian operation through the Singapore Red Cross.

Top image via Ministry of Information and Communications

