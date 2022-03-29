NUS UTown students count down to Mar. 29, the day to go maskless outdoors

It was not all quiet all over Singapore past midnight on March 29, the day masks are optional outdoors after almost two years of mandatory masking everywhere.

Just before the new relaxed restrictions kicked in, some eager university students in Singapore took the opportunity to count down to midnight to usher in a new dawn.

The little celebration was captured on video and uploaded to TikTok by user @kenifxyz.

Gathered at NUS UTown field

Nine casually-dressed students were captured standing in the middle of Town Green, a small field located at the National University of Singapore's University Town (UTown).

A caption superimposed on the video read: "They're really out here counting down to mask off."

The students could be heard counting down from 10 to one as midnight approached.

They then erupted in cheers and giggles as the clock struck 12am.

None of the students were seen taking off their masks right away, however.

Celebrating "the little things in life"

The students' celebration was a marked contrast to what was observed in other parts of Singapore at midnight.

Most watering holes closed promptly at 10:30pm, as per the earlier restrictions on alcohol sales.

There were also no crowds spotted or any public celebrations of Singapore's transition to its endemic phase.

Some comments left on the TikTok video expressed some secondhand shame for the NUS students' celebration.

The video's caption also aptly pointed out that there was not much for the students to celebrate as after the countdown, they would still have to put their masks back on again upon entering a building.

But some saw the lighter side of the small celebration, with one saying that this was the students' way of celebrating "the little things in life".

Some thought the students were "cute" for taking the chance to celebrate, and another said to just "let [the students] be happy".

All photos via @kenifxyz/TikTok