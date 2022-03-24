Back

Alcohol consumption after 10:30pm & live performances permitted at F&B outlets from Mar. 29

Live performances and busking will also be allowed.

Jane Zhang | March 24, 2022, 12:55 PM

The current ban on sale and consumption of alcohol at food and beverage (F&B) establishments after 10:30pm will be lifted from Mar. 29.

Agencies are also looking into the resumption of nightlife activities, announced Minister for Finance and co-chair of the Multi-Ministry Taskforce Lawrence Wong on Thursday (Mar. 24).

Lifting of alcohol restrictions, nightlife resumption being discussed

Currently, the sale and consumption of alcohol in F&B establishments are not allowed after 10:30pm.

This restriction will be lifted from Mar. 29.

The following activities will also be allowed to resume from Mar. 29:

  • Live performances at all venues, including F&B establishments

  • The screening of live broadcast programmes at such establishments

  • Outdoor live performances and busking

  • Large-scale social gatherings and events such as gala dinners, corporate Dinner & Dance (D&D) events, birthday celebrations, and anniversaries

Large-scale gatherings will need to comply with existing safe management measures, such as not having more than 10 people per table and safe distancing of one metre.

All participants will be encouraged to "exercise prudence and self-restraint" and to limit their interactions to the group they are seated with, Wong said.

Agencies looking into nightlife resumption

As for other nightlife activities such as bars, pubs, karaoke establishments, and nightclubs, Wong said that the relevant government agencies are still looking into the resumption of activities in these areas.

"These are activities with higher risk of transmission, and it is also generally more difficult to comply with the prevailing [safe management measures] in these settings," Wong said.

The agencies will provide an update on the reopening of the nightlife sector in the coming weeks.

Mass singing allowed as long as masks on

Wong also announced that the restrictions on group vocalisation activities such as mass singing will be eased now that Singapore is "in a different position".

Congregational singing, audience and participation cheering, and singing in general settings such as in schools will be allowed, as long as masks are worn throughout.

Responding to a media question from Lianhe Zaobao about whether mask-on singing in karaoke outlets will be allowed to resume, Wong said KTVs are part of the nightlife sector, which the government has not yet decided what to do about.

He stated that mask-on singing in a community centre or a school, for example, will be allowed to resume on Mar. 29.

However, in nightlife environments — such as karaoke establishments with a public entertainment license — there is a higher risk of transmission as well as "generally more difficulty complying" with safe management measures.

"That's why, as I mentioned just now, we are studying that. We would like to see the reopening of this sector.

As I mentioned, it comprises of bars, pubs, nightclubs, as well as karaoke establishments, all with a public entertainment license. And for this segment, we are studying and we will announce later the plans for reopening of these establishments."

Top photo by Christian Chen on Unsplash.

