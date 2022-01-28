27 businesses ordered to close, 341 individuals fined for breaching safe management measures in Jan. 2022

56 Food & Beverage (F&B) outlets and 360 individuals have been penalised for breaching Safe Management Measures (SMMs) and Vaccination Differentiated SMMs (VDS) in January 2022, said the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) on Jan. 28.

Of these, 27 businesses (including F&B establishments, hotels and malls) were ordered to close for breaches of SMMs.

These included failing to minimise interactions between staff and diners, allowing patrons to exceed the maximum permitted group size, and allowing diners to consume alcohol past 10:30 pm.

29 other businesses were issued fines for breaches such as failing to ensure at least one-metre safe distancing, failing to ensure staff were wearing masks and failing to check patrons’ vaccination status.

27 businesses ordered to close

13 businesses were ordered to close for failing to ensure a safe distance of one metre between seated customers on multiple occasions.

Another five businesses were ordered to close for allowing the consumption of alcohol after 10:30pm.

Some outlets were also ordered to close for the breaching of multiple SMMs.

An order was issued to close F&B outlet (Candy K-Bar) for 20 days, for allowing a social gathering above the permitted group size, allowing the sale and consumption of alcohol past 10:30 pm and providing a KTV system and dart games to customers.

MSE added: "The customers – who were colleagues at another F&B establishment – subsequently tested positive for Covid-19 and infected at least 10 other co-workers who did not attend the social gathering. Further investigations are being conducted."

A nightlife establishment that had pivoted to F&B, The Eastern (497 Geylang Road), was also ordered to close for 10 days (Jan. 12-Jan. 21) for multiple breaches of SMMs.

These included intermingling between patrons, failing to maintain a safe distance of at least one metre between tables and groups and failing to keep each recording made using the electronic video surveillance system for a period of not less than 28 days after the date the recording was made.

The remaining businesses were ordered to close for a variety of reasons – ranging from allowing patrons with card games to be played within its premises, to a hotel that had allowed persons on Stay Home Notice to leave their rooms.

29 businesses & 341 individuals fined

A total of 29 businesses were fined between S$1,000 to S$2,000 each for breaching SMMs, such as failing to ensure a safe distance of at least one metre between seated customers.

These included Cedele Bakery Kitchen at Raffles City Shopping Centre, Fluff Stack at Tampines One, and Song Fa Ba Kut Teh at Northpoint City.

341 individuals were fined for breaches of SMMs and VDS, such as gathering in groups exceeding the permitted size and mask-related offences.

On Jan. 23, 2022, the particulars of 19 individuals were also taken for gathering in groups larger than the permitted size in parks and beaches managed by NParks, said MSE.

This included a group of 11 individuals at Toa Payoh Town Park.

MSE added that NParks will be taking the "appropriate enforcement action" against these individuals.

It also announced that enforcement at hotspots – including Food and Beverage (F&B) outlets, markets, malls, supermarkets and parks – will continue to be stepped up during the upcoming festive period.

