Back

People in S'pore greet 12am, March 29 sober, by not hanging out in groups of 10 & with masks still on

No countdowns, no mass gatherings on the streets.

Belmont Lay | Andrew Koay | Low Jia Ying | March 29, 2022, 03:08 AM

Events

Dislocations: Memory & Meaning of the Fall of Singapore, 1942

29 January 2022 - 29 May 2022

National Museum of Singapore, Exhibition Gallery (Basement)

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Mask-wearing is officially optional in outdoor settings in Singapore starting Tuesday, March 29, as other safe management measures have also been relaxed to mark Singapore's entry into the living with Covid-19 endemic phase.

The other changes announced include the doubling of the group size for social gatherings to 10 persons, increasing the capacity limit for larger events and settings of more than 1,000 people to 75 per cent, and allowing alcohol to be sold and consumed after 10:30pm, with the re-introduction of live music, as well as outdoor performances to establishments.

People greet March 29 without fanfare

In response to these new measures, people in Singapore reacted with palpable restraint, maturity and sobriety, as popular hangout spots and famed watering holes were devoid of gatherings and crowds.

There was no countdown on the streets to midnight, March 29, to usher in the endemic phase, and no impromptu gatherings.

Mothership staked out some areas in town to observe proceedings across late Monday night and early Tuesday morning.

Overall, it was observed that at least eight out of 10 people on the streets after midnight still had their masks on.

Those who did not, at least had their masks minimally on their chins.

Golden Mile

Golden Mile Complex was devoid of merry-makers.

The only ones present were supper eaters, but there was less than a dozen of them per eatery.

The area outside of the complex was also devoid of people and vehicles, which were a common sight during the building's heyday pre-pandemic.

Jalan Sultan

Over at nearby Jalan Sultan, there were a few inebriated people on the streets with their masks off.

But most of the passersby remained masked while walking and cycling.

The streets and roads were largely empty.

Boat Quay

Watering holes were devoid of crowds over at Boat Quay.

Businesses called it a night as 10:30pm approached and did not appear to even consider reopening at midnight after a 90-minute lull.

Clarke Quay

With a shortage of tourists and restrictions imposed on drinking into the wee hours of the morning, nightlife at Clarke Quay has been decimated over the last two years.

Even with March 29's arrival, no crowds were seen raising a toast to better days and nights.

Monday night blues could have been to blame.

However, a semblance of normalcy could return to the famed nightspot, as live performances at all venues, including F&B establishments, will be allowed.

The screening of live broadcast programmes at such establishments, as well as outdoor live performances and busking will resume.

A live band was heard rehearsing at Level Up.

Cuppage

Over at Cuppage, everyone had an early night.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Will Smith publicly apologises to Chris Rock for Oscar slap

Public apology.

March 29, 2022, 10:10 AM

Stomp reader makes police report against woman seen hitting boy at [email protected] in video submitted by another Stomp reader

Police investigating.

March 29, 2022, 03:50 AM

M'sia waives RM20 road charge for S'pore-registered vehicles from April 1- 7, 2022

Singaporeans urged to use grace period to top up cards or register for Malaysia’s Vehicle Entry Permit scheme.

March 29, 2022, 01:37 AM

4,925 new Covid-19 cases & 4 deaths reported in S'pore on Mar. 28

Singapore has recorded a total of 1,076,930 Covid-19 cases.

March 28, 2022, 09:22 PM

First look: Japanese furniture chain Nitori to open 1st S'pore outlet along Orchard Road on Mar. 31, 2022

Take a quick power nap under the guise of testing pillows.

March 28, 2022, 07:25 PM

HPB campaign for Ramadan & Hari Raya encourages S'poreans to reduce sugar intake & quit smoking

A healthier lifestyle.

March 28, 2022, 07:04 PM

S$88++ omakase by ex-Hide Yamamoto chef at new Japanese restaurant in Orchard

One word review: nice.

March 28, 2022, 06:46 PM

Woman adorns dress with plenty of S'pore Pools betting slips as that's what legal gambling wrought

How you know you are betting too much.

March 28, 2022, 06:43 PM

Bluenest property agency wants to put an end to lowballers in S’pore market & let sellers sell quickly at asking price

Bluenest property agency is not a traditional property agency. They want to make selling property easier and faster for all involved.

March 28, 2022, 06:00 PM

How do phishing scams work & why do we fall for them?

With technology becoming more advanced and ingrained in our lives, there is also a need to watch out for more sophisticated scams.

March 28, 2022, 06:00 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.