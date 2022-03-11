Naked motorcyclist man in S'pore pleads guilty to being naked in public

Yeo Qi Wei, a man in Singapore, had photos and videos of his naked body circulated online in 2021 after he was filmed riding a motorcycle completely without clothes on.

The 25-year-old naked motorcyclist pleaded guilty to two counts of going naked in public and one count of criminal trespass on Mar. 11, according to The Straits Times (ST).

Background

First sighted at Toa Payoh

Yeo was walking around in his underwear, when he walked towards a man's car on the morning of June 10, 2021, according to ST.

The man is a 31-year-old male private hire driver, and the incident occurred at about 5:45am at an open air carpark at Block 212 Lorong 8 Toa Payoh, according to a previous statement by the police.

Yeo proceeded to climbed onto the man's car, after he removed his underwear, which was left on the vehicle.

He did not respond to the 31-year-old male private hire driver, and rode off on a motorcycle naked soon after.

Seen at Choa Chu Kang

Later in that same morning on June 10, 2021, Yeo was seen by another man to be naked at a staircase landing.

The man was leaving his house in a HDB block at Choa Chu Kang Avenue 7, Yahoo News reported.

ST wrote that Yeo appeared to be touching his private parts.

The 35-year-old Choa Chu Kang resident remarked to his private hire driver that he had seen a naked man.

In response, the driver said he had also seen a naked man riding a motorcycle earlier, and the naked man had parked his motorcycle beside his vehicle.

Both men searched for Yeo and found him at a second-storey staircase landing.

Yeo subsequently left on his motorcycle, while the 35-year-old man called the police to report the incident.

Police received eight reports involving Yeo being naked in public

The naked Yeo would continue to be seen by other members of the public across various parts of Singapore.

ST reported that the police received a total of eight reports of Yeo being naked in public places between 5:43am and 3:36pm on June 10.

Photos and videos of a naked Yeo going around Singapore also made its way onto social media platforms online.

Plead guilty to criminal trespass

Besides pleading guilty to appearing naked in public, Yeo also pleaded guilty to one count of criminal trespass.

Yeo committed the act at 12:30am on June 9, 2021, when he forcibly entered a co-working space, Workcentral, located at the fourth storey of Singapore Shopping Centre, reported Yahoo News.

Fully clothed at that time, Yeo told a security guard he was going for a massage on the fifth level of the shopping mall.

The security guard observed Yeo through CCTV and realised that Yeo went to the fourth level instead.

The security guard followed Yeo, heard a loud sound, and subsequently discovered that the door leading to the co-working space had been damaged.

The security guard found Yeo in the co-working space's premises.

Yeo did not respond to the guard, and left shortly.

The guard called the police after.

According to ST, Yeo was caught on CCTV damaging the door and entering the co-working space forcibly.

In the co-working space, Yeo connected his laptop to a TV and watched something on the TV for a while.

According to Yahoo News, Yeo did not make any restitutions for the more than S$1,500 worth of damages he caused on June 9, 2021.

Five other charges

Yeo was arrested on June 11, 2021.

He faces five other charges for his actions on June 9 and 10.

This includes his attempt to stop passing cars along Penang Road while unmasked, failing to wear a helmet while riding his motorcycle, and failing to wear a mask at the Toa Payoh car park.

All of these charges will be considered during his sentencing.

Yeo experienced manic episodes prior to offences

Yahoo News reported that Yeo's lawyer said his client had experienced manic episodes.

This occurred for about a week prior to June 10, wrote ST.

Yeo was referred to the Institute of Mental Health during investigations into the case, and he was diagnosed with bipolar affective disorder.

While Yeo was assessed to not be of unsound mind at the time of the offences, his disorder had a "substantive contributory link" to his offending behaviour, said Deputy Public Prosecutor Jordon Li.

Li added: "The accused was assessed (to have) a low risk of offending and recommended for close follow-up with psychiatric services."

The court also heard that Yeo possesses a degree in banking and finance.

Assessed for mandatory treatment order

District Judge Kessler Soh called for a report to assess Yeo's suitability for a mandatory treatment order (MTO).

MTO is a community-based sentence in lieu of jail time for offenders with mental conditions.

Offenders are required to undergo psychiatric treatment at IMH to treat their mental conditions.

Yeo will return to court for his sentencing on May 5.

