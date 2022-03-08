Women get 50% off selected drinks at Coffee Bean S’pore on Mar. 8, 2022

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Coffee Bean is offering 50 per cent off six regular-sized drinks and S$10 tumblers.
This promotion is exclusive to women until 10pm on Mar. 8, 2022, in celebration of International Women's Day.
50 per cent off selected drinksSix selected drinks are eligible for 50 per cent off in regular sizes:
- The Original Mocha Ice Blended
- Choc Cookie Crumble Ice Blended
- White Chocolate Dream Ice Blended
- Butterfly Pea Cold Brew Tea
- Oat Milk Latte
- Cappuccino
In addition, customers can also purchase the Peek-a-Boo tumbler for S$10 at a 40.8 per cent discount off the original price (S$16.90).The promotion is available at all Coffee Bean outlets islandwide, while stocks last.
Limited to one redemption per person, the promotion is not valid with other promotions and discounts.
Top images by Coffee Bean's Facebook page and @coffeebeanparaguay on Instagram.
