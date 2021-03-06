Back

Coffee Bean offering 50% off all drinks 'for the ladies' on Mar. 8 to celebrate International Women's Day

One day only.

Jason Fan | March 06, 2021, 11:53 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

Coffee Bean is offering 50 per cent off for all drinks on March 8, 2021.

This offer appears to be only available to women, in celebration of International Women's Day.

Valid at all outlets

The promotion is valid at all outlets, and is not applicable with any other discounts, promotions or privileges.

According to Coffee Bean's Facebook post, it states that all beverages are 50 per cent off "for the ladies."

The chain will have another promotion for women soon, and that details will be given on their Facebook page when the time comes.

Top image via The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf Singapore/FB and Capitaland. 

8 people evacuated from Tampines HDB block after frying nuggets spark fire

There were no reported injuries.

March 07, 2021, 11:55 AM

Hit by Covid-19: S’porean leather craftsman gives up passion to provide for family

Stories of Us: Jeremiah See was forced to find ways to adapt after Covid-19 robbed him of his business. He shares with us his journey of tenacity and resilience.

March 07, 2021, 11:39 AM

The philosophies of Sheng Siong CEO Lim Hock Chee: Lead from the heart, find the right people & share wealth freely

Lessons on Leadership: The charismatic leader shares his secrets to success — and the ability to give out 16-month bonuses.

March 07, 2021, 09:59 AM

S'porean ex-banker-turned-nun gave up ‛emptiness’ of chasing wealth for 'the best career’

Stories of Us: Today, Sister Sujata is pursuing a Master's degree, and hopes to help S'poreans by bringing together years of meditation experience and her knowledge of secular psychology.

March 07, 2021, 09:29 AM

So you've finished 'WandaVision' & have questions. Get answers here.

What is a tv streaming series, if not a movie persisting?

March 07, 2021, 12:31 AM

Sole Covid-19 community case reported on March 6 likely to have past infection, isolated as precaution

Tonight's update in full.

March 06, 2021, 11:28 PM

The Substation addresses NAC points on finances & autonomy over entire space, explains role as arts centre

The impasse is about whether The Substation would return as the sole tenant or a co-tenant.

March 06, 2021, 11:03 PM

S'pore PR served in SAF Volunteer Corps since 2015 as he wants to give back to the nation

The SAFVC is open to Singaporeans and PRs who are not required to serve NS.

March 06, 2021, 07:49 PM

UK healthcare worker unions slam proposed 1% pay raise, prepare for possible strike

The UK Minister of State for Mental Health voiced her "pleasant surprise" at the rise, as she expected public sector pay to be frozen.

March 06, 2021, 05:20 PM

16-year-old Pro MMA fighter Victoria Lee balances school work & beating people up

Stories of Us: The younger sister of One World Champions Angela and Christian Lee made her professional debut on Feb. 26 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

March 06, 2021, 04:47 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.