Coffee Bean offering 50% off all drinks 'for the ladies' on Mar. 8 to celebrate International Women's Day

Coffee Bean is offering 50 per cent off for all drinks on March 8, 2021.

This offer appears to be only available to women, in celebration of International Women's Day.

Valid at all outlets

The promotion is valid at all outlets, and is not applicable with any other discounts, promotions or privileges.

According to Coffee Bean's Facebook post, it states that all beverages are 50 per cent off "for the ladies."

The chain will have another promotion for women soon, and that details will be given on their Facebook page when the time comes.

Top image via The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf Singapore/FB and Capitaland.